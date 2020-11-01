Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft joins the United Nations Global Compact sustainable development initiative

11/01/2020 | 01:25pm EST
Gazprom Neft joins the United Nations Global Compact sustainable development initiative
30 October 2020

Gazprom Neft has joined the United Nations' Global Compact - the largest international corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development initiative in the world. In joining the initiative, the Company has confirmed its commitment to aligning its business strategy, decision-making processes and operational activities with the Global Compact's 10 principles on human rights, labour relations, environmental protection and fighting corruption, with a particular focus on developing partnerships and technological innovation.

Gazprom Neft invests considerable resources in ensuring a high level of occupational health and safety, and to enhancing the social and economic potential of the areas in which it operates. The Company is committed to strengthening its position within the global oil industry, and to being a benchmark in terms of safety, efficiency and technological advancement. Gazprom Neft's Development Strategy 2030 has been adopted to that end, and is predicated on the company's complete digital, cultural, operational and organisational transformation.

'Safety, protecting the environment and developing the regions in which we operate have been a priority for our company for many years. We have always prioritised the health, wellbeing and employment rights of our employees - who now number over 77,000, and we are proud to be recognised as one of Russia's most attractive employers by a number of surveys and rankings. Signing up to the United Nations Global Compact is further confirmation of our adherence to the principles of sustainable development, and of Gazprom Neft's commitment to maintaining openness and transparency, to promoting partnerships, and to sharing best practices with the international community.'
Alexander DyukovChairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft
Notes for editors

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary international corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development initiative for business. Launched in 2000 following an appeal by former UN Secretary General Kofi Anan, the Global Compact has become an important tool in developing and driving the concept of sustainable development. The UN Global Compact brings together more than 13,000 participants, across 160 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:24:00 UTC

