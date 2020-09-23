Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft moves into monetising E&P technologies

Gazprom Neft moves into monetising E&P technologies

13 September 2020 Category: efficiency

Gazprom Neft has become one of the first companies in Russia's oil and gas industry to launch a business model for monetising technology. This new subsidiary, Gazpromneft - Technology Partnerships, will focus on developing integrated solutions for ensuring commercial viability on "hard-to- recover" oil-production projects, and on selling innovative developments within this industry-specific market.

In establishing this new business model and expanding its project portfolio, the Bazhenov Technology Centre has been renamed the Gazpromneft - Technology Partnerships Centre for Industrial Integration (a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft). This enterprise will continue to implement the national project on developing technologies for the viable development of the Bazhenov Formation, as operator.* Gazpromneft - Technology Partnerships will also become a centre of expertise in managing Gazprom Neft's strategic reserves categories, including "unconventional", "Paleozoic", and "Achimovsky formation" reserves, as well as chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methodologies.

All of the above are currently in development, and - subject to commercially-viable solutions being found - will give the company access to a colossal resource base. The Centre for Industrial Integration will be involved in developing systematic approaches and managerial and technological tools for implementing each of these projects. Once established, and once their effectiveness has been confirmed, new business models will be rolled out

to other Gazprom Neft subsidiaries.

Monetising E&P technologies will be a key area of the Centre's activities, and Gazprom Neft has collated a portfolio of the company's most promising products for sale on the external market. These include cognitive technologies, geological prospecting technologies, chemical EOR techniques, high- tech fracking, and more.

Pilot projects expected to be launched on the specialist industry market as soon as 2020 include the CyberFracking 2.0 simulator,** and micro-seismic monitoring software. The company ultimately plans to monetise a significant proportion of its technology portfolio. Gazpromneft - Technology Partnerships' activities will be supervised by Alexei Vashkevich, who will continue to head the company's Science and Technology Centre.