Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom Neft    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft's filling station network to run on alternative energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:55pm EST

Gazprom Neft's filling station network to run on alternative energy

08 October 2020

Category: technology

Gazprom Neft has launched its first solar-powered filling station, in the Yaroslavl Oblast. A 5 kW solar-powered electricity station provides the main source of electricity during daylight hours, and can provide up to five percent of the filling station's power consumption, every year.

The standalone energy system installed at the filling station comprises 16 Russian-made solar panels, with these photovoltaic panels installed

at a 60° angle to allow the "self-cleaning" of dust and snow. The equipment used in this system has been adapted to local climatic conditions, and can operate in temperatures from -35° to +31°С.

«

"Environmental responsibility is one of the key principles driving Gazprom Neft's operations - so we deploy innovative, cutting-edge solutions in constructing and upgrading our filling stations. Using 'solar power' technologies means we can reduce the demand on urban networks - which, in turn, reduces environmental impacts in energy generation. Added to which, given the effective service life of solar panels, the economic benefit of using these could be as much as RUB7 million rubles per service station."

ALEXANDER KRYLOV

Head of the Gazprom Neft Regional Sales Directorate

Gazprom Neft's strategy in developing its filling station network envisages the further proactive deployment of solar and other energy-efficiency

technologies. The company has modernised lighting and temperature-controlsystems at more than 600 of its filling stations, delivering energy savings of up to 50%. Также на ряде АЗС "Газпромнефть" устанавливаются станции для быстрой зарядки электромобилей.

filling stations technology ecology energy efficiency

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM NEFT
01:55pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft posts more than six hours of Arct..
PU
01:55pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft's refinery modernisation and cata..
PU
01:55pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft's filling station network to run ..
PU
01:25pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft joins the United Nations Global C..
PU
01:25pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft joins the United Nations Global C..
PU
01:25pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft expands its license portfolio wit..
PU
01:25pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft strengthens its partnership with ..
PU
10/28Gazprom Cuts 2020 Investment Program Due to Pandemic
DJ
10/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft posts more than six hours of Arct..
PU
10/26Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel nears project hub
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 816 M - -
Net income 2020 1 320 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 16 235 M 16 268 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,19 $
Last Close Price 3,44 $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT-34.92%16 268
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.40%1 796 232
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-44.50%104 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.40%96 200
TOTAL SE-47.52%79 097
GAZPROM-39.55%46 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group