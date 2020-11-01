Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft's refinery modernisation and catalyst development projects presented at this year's “PRC Russia & CIS” conference

Gazprom Neft's refinery modernisation and catalyst development projects presented at this year's "PRC Russia & CIS" conference
|
12 October 2020
|
Category: technology
|
|
Supported by Gazprom Neft, the annual petrochemicals and oil refining congress, "PRC Russia & CIS" has taken place in St Petersburg, with speakers and delegates being offered the opportunity of working online or offline. Representatives from oil refining and engineering companies, R&D organisations and state agencies discussed the current state of the industry, the deployment of digital technologies, improving efficiency, and environmental performance. Refinery modernisation is an important element in Gazprom Neft's strategy to 2030.
Speaking during the plenary session, Mikhail Antonov, Head of Gazprom Neft's Oil and Gas Refining Directorate, made a presentation on developing the company's refining facilities - a key element of which has involved commissioning the Moscow Refinery's Euro+ complex in 2020, leading to higher production of much-in-demand light oil products. Gazprom Neft is now completing construction of the deep oil refining complex at its Omsk Refinery, and is developing a similar project at its Moscow Refinery.
«
"We are continuing the company's refinery modernisation programme, investments in which will reach more than RUB700 billion by 2025. Our objective is to increase operational efficiency while consistently reducing the environmental impacts of production. Thanks to deep oil refining technologies Gazprom Neft's refineries will, by 2025, have the technological capabilities to stop producing heavy fuel oil. A high conversion factor (refining depth) together with modern digital production control systems -exemplified by the Euro+ complex - mean we can respond flexibly to current market needs."
MIKHAIL ANTONOV
Head Oil and Gas Refining Directorate Gazprom Neft
Head, Oil and Gas Refining Directorate, Gazprom Neft
The congress saw specialists discussing issues around securing independence from imports, including in producing domestic catalyst systems for the Russian refining industry. Gazprom Neft is implementing a national project on building a modern catalyst plant in Omsk.
«
"We started active construction of our future plant in 2019. On-site preparatory works are now complete, 100% of production equipment has now been contracted, and 85% of that has already been delivered. We're offering the market not just catalytic systems production, but
an entire complex, from development and testing to catalyst replacement and reactivation. In collaboration with leading domestic academics we are developing a Russian ecosystem in the development and deployment of high-tech catalysts."
ALEXANDER ZAITSEV
Deputy Director General, Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:54:02 UTC