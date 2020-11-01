Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft strengthens its partnership with the Samara Oblast on finding alternatives to imported lubricants

Gazprom Neft strengthens its partnership with the Samara Oblast on finding alternatives to imported lubricants

04 October 2020 Category: partnership

Gazprom Neft has entered into an agreement with the Government of the Samara Oblast on cooperating in finding alternatives to imported lubricants - "import substitution" - under a document signed by Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft and Dmitry Azarov, Governor of the Samara Oblast.

The parties have agreed to pursue a consistent policy on expanding the use of Russian lubricants and other service fluids. Gazprom Neft, together with the Samara Oblast's Ministry of Industry, will determine demand for lubricants throughout the Oblast's businesses, and provide scientific and technical support in selecting lubricants in line with the unique needs of each enterprise.

Gazpromneft-Lubricants will be the Operator responsible for managing this agreement. This Gazprom Neft subsidiary's product range includes 700 branded lubricants, for all industrial sectors. The company's lubricants have all necessary approvals and permits from the world's leading automotive and industrial equipment producers. Under various ongoing agreements, Gazpromneft-Lubricants is delivering high-tech lubricants to municipal and regional businesses directly across more than 30 of Russia's regions.