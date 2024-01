MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, the head of Russia's Gazprom Neft, said on Saturday that there was a slight surplus on the global oil market.

He also said that the new oil supply cuts, implemented by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers from the start of January, will balance the market. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by William Maclean)