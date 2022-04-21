Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Gaztransport & Technigaz
  News
  Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:12 am EDT
117.80 EUR   +1.03%
France's GTT may revise 2022 goals as sanctions hit Russian gas plans

04/21/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
April 21 (Reuters) - French engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) said on Thursday it might revise some 2022 targets as tightening sanctions on Russia affect liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

The United States and European countries have steadily toughened sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has expanded its measures to bar delivery of goods and technology required for gas liquefaction.

"In view of the international sanctions currently in force, which are increasingly affecting LNG liquefaction projects in Russia, the continuation and proper performance of these contracts are subject to risks that the group is unable to assess at this time," it said in a quarterly earnings statement.

GTT, whose work includes designing tanks for LNG carriers, said sanctions could lead to delivery deferrals or cancellations.

"If these risks materialise, the group may have to revise its 2022 targets," Chief Executive Philippe Berterottiere said.

In Thursday's statement, GTT repeated guidance for 2022 set before the Ukraine war for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 140 million-170 million euros ($152 million-$184 million) and revenue of 290 million-320 million euros.

GTT said it was designing three structures for Russian LNG producer Novatek and tanks for 15 ice-breaker LNG carriers to be built at Zvezda shipyard, controlled by Russian state-owned companies led by oil company Rosneft.

It said it expected to earn 97 million euros for the projects by 2026, including 21 million euros in 2022.

Orders in progress in Asian shipyards destined for Russian projects in the Arctic were expected to earn 48 million euros by 2024, including 30 million in 2022, the group said.

In the quarter ending in March, GTT's consolidated revenues fell 22.1% to 68.2 million euros, which the company said was due to a strong comparative performance in the same period of 2021.

Chief Finance Officer Virginie Aubagnac said in a call that GTT had booked a little more than 10 million euros in revenues in the quarter for projects built in Russia and those dedicated to Arctic conditions.

"As long as projects are not sanctioned and the construction continues, we will recognise revenue," Aubagnac said.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ 1.03% 117.8 Real-time Quote.41.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.12% 108.154 Delayed Quote.37.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.89% 79.875 Delayed Quote.8.04%
WTI 1.64% 103.833 Delayed Quote.37.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 301 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 129 M 140 M 140 M
Net cash 2021 145 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 4 345 M 4 718 M 4 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 116,60 €
Average target price 109,85 €
Spread / Average Target -5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ41.76%4 670
ENBRIDGE INC.18.48%95 002
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.86%59 198
TC ENERGY CORPORATION22.81%56 775
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.65%44 828
WILLIAMS COMPANIES35.98%43 726