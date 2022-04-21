France's GTT may revise 2022 goals as sanctions hit Russian gas plans

April 21 (Reuters) - French engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) said on Thursday it might revise some 2022 targets as tightening sanctions on Russia affect liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

The United States and European countries have steadily toughened sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has expanded its measures to bar delivery of goods and technology required for gas liquefaction.

"In view of the international sanctions currently in force, which are increasingly affecting LNG liquefaction projects in Russia, the continuation and proper performance of these contracts are subject to risks that the group is unable to assess at this time," it said in a quarterly earnings statement.

GTT, whose work includes designing tanks for LNG carriers, said sanctions could lead to delivery deferrals or cancellations.

"If these risks materialize, the group may have to revise its 2022 targets," Chief Executive Philippe Berterottiere said.

In Thursday's statement, GTT repeated guidance for 2022 set before the Ukraine war for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 140 million-170 million euros ($152 million-$184 million) and revenue of 290 million-320 million euros.

GTT said it was designing three structures for Russian LNG producer Novatek and tanks for 15 ice-breaker LNG carriers to be built at Zvezda shipyard, controlled by Russian state-owned companies led by oil company Rosneft.

It said it expected to earn 97 million euros for the projects by 2026, including 21 million euros in 2022.

Orders in progress in Asian shipyards destined for Russian projects in the Arctic were expected to earn 48 million euros by 2024, including 30 million in 2022, the group said.

In the quarter ending in March, GTT's consolidated revenues fell 22.1% to 68.2 million euros, which the company said was due to a strong comparative performance in the same period of 2021.

Chief Finance Officer Virginie Aubagnac said in a call that GTT had booked a little more than 10 million euros in revenues in the quarter for projects built in Russia and those dedicated to Arctic conditions.

"As long as projects are not sanctioned and the construction continues, we will recognize revenue," Aubagnac said.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Blair)