GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 11, 2023

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2022:

0 share

€ 2,706,968.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,498

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,554

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,870 shares for € 8,086,953.84

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 67,470 shares for € 8,139,572.56

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:

600 shares

€ 2,706,968.00

Attachment