    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:59 2023-01-11 am EST
102.20 EUR   +1.29%
Gtt : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
12:51pGtt : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
01/10Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives orders from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
PU
Summary 
Summary

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

01/11/2023 | 12:51pm EST
GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

 

 

 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 11, 2023

 

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2022:

  • 0 share
  • € 2,706,968.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,498

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,554

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,870 shares for € 8,086,953.84

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 67,470 shares for € 8,139,572.56

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:

  • 600 shares
  • € 2,706,968.00

 

All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
12:51pGtt : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
12:51pGtt : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
01/10Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives orders from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineeri..
PU
01/10Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives three orders from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Eng..
PU
01/05Gaztransport & Technigaz : Elogen is selected by ENERTRAG for the supply of a 10 MW PEM el..
PU
01/03Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the..
PU
01/02France's GTT to Discontinue Russian Operations Amid Sanctions
MT
01/02France's GTT ceases its activities in Russia
RE
01/02Gtt : Ukraine-Russia: update on GTT's exposure
GL
01/02Gtt : Ukraine-Russia: update on GTT's exposure
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 118 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 3 717 M 3 992 M 3 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 100,90 €
Average target price 138,43 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ1.10%3 992
ENBRIDGE INC.4.01%83 026
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.98%55 194
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.65%42 123
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.46%41 292
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-0.82%39 157