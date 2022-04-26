Log in
GTT: Notice of Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

04/26/2022 | 09:45am EDT
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 26, 2022 - The 2021 universal registration document of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was registered with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 25, 2022.

The French version is publicly available free of charge, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the “Finance” page of the GTT’s website at www.gtt.fr.

The English version of the 2021 universal registration document will soon be available on the GTT’s website.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

  • the annual financial report;
  • the management report of the Board of Directors;
  • the report by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;
  • information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;
  • documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 31, 2022 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders’ meeting); and
  • the description of the share buyback program.

 

Financial agenda

  • Shareholders’ Meeting: May 31, 2022
  • Payment of the dividend balance (€1.75 per share) for the 2021 financial year: June 8, 20221
  • Publication of 2022 half-year results: July 29, 2022 (before start of trading)
  • 2022 third-quarter results: October 27, 2022 (after close of trading)

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Press Contact

press@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 43

For further information, please consult www.gtt.fr/en


 

About GTT

GTT is the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and marketing advanced technologies for improved energy performance. GTT technologies combine operational efficiency and safety to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. The Group also offers systems for the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a wide range of services, including digital solutions in the field of Smart Shipping. GTT also operates in the hydrogen sector through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835, Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indexes.


1 Subject to the necessary approvals by the Combined General Meeting of May 31, 2022.

 

Attachment


