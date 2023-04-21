Advanced search
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:33 2023-04-21 am EDT
95.55 EUR   +3.35%
01:30pGTT : Q1: LNG carrier orders maintain momentum
Alphavalue
10:49aGlobal markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony...
MS
04/20Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT : Q1: LNG carrier orders maintain momentum

04/21/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
04/20Gaztransport & Technigaz : Activité du premier trimestre 2023 - Présentation (en anglais u..
PU
04/20Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2023 First quarter activity - Presentation
PU
04/20Gtt : Q1 2023 revenues: 80 million, up 17.2%; good order momentum continues
GL
04/20Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Financial Y..
CI
04/19Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley,..
MS
04/18Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industr..
PU
04/17Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 118 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 3 406 M 3 735 M 3 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 92,45 €
Average target price 136,57 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-7.36%3 735
ENBRIDGE INC.0.28%79 819
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.66%58 038
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.82%42 569
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-4.04%39 003
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.33%36 357
