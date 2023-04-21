|
GTT : Q1: LNG carrier orders maintain momentum
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
|
|01:30p
|GTT : Q1: LNG carrier orders maintain momentum
|
|10:49a
|Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, S..
|
|04/20
|Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
|
CI
|04/20
|Gaztransport & Technigaz : Activité du premier trimestre 2023 - Présentation (en anglais u..
|
PU
|04/20
|Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2023 First quarter activity - Presentation
|
PU
|04/20
|Gtt : Q1 2023 revenues: 80 million, up 17.2%; good order momentum continues
|
GL
|04/20
|Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Financial Y..
|
CI
|04/19
|Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley,..
|
|04/18
|Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industr..
|
PU
|04/17
|Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design ..
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
297 M
326 M
326 M
|Net income 2022
|
118 M
129 M
129 M
|Net cash 2022
|
198 M
218 M
218 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|29,0x
|Yield 2022
|3,18%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 406 M
3 735 M
3 735 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|10,8x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|544
|Free-Float
|84,4%
|
|Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|92,45 €
|Average target price
|136,57 €
|Spread / Average Target
|47,7%