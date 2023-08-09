Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2022 break down by source of income as follows: - collection of fees (91%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (86.7% of net sales in 2022), floating units of production, storage and offloading of LNG (5.5%), floating units of LNG liquefaction and storage units (2.4%), floating units of LNG storage and regasification of LNG (2.2%), land-based reservoirs of LNG storage (0.8%), and other (2.7%); - sale of services (7.5%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services; - sales of hydrogen (1.5%).