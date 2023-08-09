  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  4. News
  5. GTT : Q2
Security GTT

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

Equities GTT FR0011726835

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:16:49 2023-08-09 am EDT Intraday chart for Gaztransport & Technigaz 5-day change 1st Jan Change
111.30 EUR +0.09% +0.09% +11.52%
05:04pm GTT : Q2: Reliable growth, robust visibility Alphavalue
Jul. 28 It's not clear ZB

GTT : Q2: Reliable growth, robust visibility

Today at 11:04 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Gaztransport & Technigaz

GTT : Q2: Reliable growth, robust visibility Alphavalue
It's not clear ZB
Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Announces Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on December 14, 2023 CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Markets dream of a blue sky scenario ZB
Enel and Iveco BUS with GTT for electric mobility in Turin AN
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Announces Board Changes CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz Sa Approves Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on June 14, 2023 CI
GTT : Q1: LNG carrier orders maintain momentum Alphavalue
Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony... ZB
Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023 CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2023 CI
Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla... ZB
Vontier Sells Global Traffic Technologies to MioVision for $107 Million MT
OPEC's shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4 Alphavalue
Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla... ZB
Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork... ZB
GTT : Q4: revenues improve, outlook shines bright like a diamond Alphavalue
Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023 CI
GTT Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023 CI
Gaztransport & Technigaz SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
GTT Provides Dividend Guidance for 2023 CI

Chart Gaztransport & Technigaz

Chart Gaztransport & Technigaz
More charts

Company Profile

Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2022 break down by source of income as follows: - collection of fees (91%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (86.7% of net sales in 2022), floating units of production, storage and offloading of LNG (5.5%), floating units of LNG liquefaction and storage units (2.4%), floating units of LNG storage and regasification of LNG (2.2%), land-based reservoirs of LNG storage (0.8%), and other (2.7%); - sale of services (7.5%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services; - sales of hydrogen (1.5%).
Sector
Oil & Gas Transportation Services
Calendar
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Activities Report
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
111.20EUR
Average target price
141.27EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.04%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil & Gas Transportation Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Chart Analysis Gaztransport & Technigaz
+11.62% 4 498 M $
ENAGÁS, S.A.
Chart Analysis Enagás, S.A.
+2.29% 4 550 M $
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Chart Analysis The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
+12.78% 4 306 M $
EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Chart Analysis EQM Midstream Partners, LP
-28.35% 4 296 M $
EURONAV NV
Chart Analysis Euronav NV
+2.04% 3 509 M $
KEYERA CORP.
Chart Analysis Keyera Corp.
+11.59% 5 603 M $
ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
Chart Analysis EnLink Midstream, LLC
+0.77% 5 626 M $
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Antero Midstream Corporation
+12.20% 5 737 M $
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.
Chart Analysis Plains GP Holdings, L.P.
+27.37% 3 060 M $
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Chart Analysis Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC)
+7.62% 5 991 M $
Other Oil & Gas Transportation Services
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer