GTT: approvals for hydrogen transport project
The first approval concerns the design of a cryogenic membrane containment system for liquefied hydrogen developed by GTT.
The second concerns the preliminary design of a 150,000 m3 capacity hydrogen tanker equipped with GTT's membrane containment system.
According to the partners' press release, this collaboration testifies to an "exceptional synergy" aimed at meeting the challenges of hydrogen shipping on a global scale.
