GTT: approvals for hydrogen transport project

January 31, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have announced the success of their joint project to develop the maritime transport of hydrogen by obtaining two approvals in principle (AIP1) from Bureau Veritas.



The first approval concerns the design of a cryogenic membrane containment system for liquefied hydrogen developed by GTT.



The second concerns the preliminary design of a 150,000 m3 capacity hydrogen tanker equipped with GTT's membrane containment system.



According to the partners' press release, this collaboration testifies to an "exceptional synergy" aimed at meeting the challenges of hydrogen shipping on a global scale.



