Appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer

Paris - August 30th, 2023. GTT announces the appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer as of September 4, 2023.

Thierry Hochoa will join GTT's Executive Committee and report to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

A graduate of IAE Paris and ESCP Business School, Thierry Hochoa has more than 25 years of experience in the Finance function within large international companies, such as Ernst & Young, Technip, Bourbon Offshore and, more recently, CMA CGM.

Thierry Hochoa replaces Virginie Aubagnac, who decided to give a new direction to her career. Philippe Berterottière declared: "On behalf of GTT, I thank Virginie Aubagnac for her commitment and professionalism within the Group, wishing her every success for the rest of her career."

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit gtt.fr

