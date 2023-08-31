Paris - August 31st, 2023 . Ascenz Marorka [1] , a GTT Group brand, announces that it has been awarded a contract by GasLog, a leading global provider of LNG shipping services, to equip its entire fleet of more than 35 LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping [2] solution.

GasLog selected Ascenz Marorka after a comprehensive market screening, an in-depth technical assessment and a pilot on two vessels.

The 5-year contract covers the integration of high frequency sensor data and manually reported data as well as a comprehensive set of online applications for managing, monitoring and optimising the energy and the environmental performance of the ships such as weather routing, voyage management, hull and propeller performance monitoring, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, emissions monitoring and regulatory reporting.

In addition, GasLog will also benefit from exclusive LNG features developed through GTT's unique expertise such as LNG cargo management, boil-off gas optimisation, heel optimisation, LNG ageing, roll-over prevention, emergency departure management and cargo conditioning.

The project includes an innovative development roadmap to make the Ascenz Marorka solution a key driver of the GasLog digital transformation and to support its objectives in terms of fleet performance optimisation, compliance with the environmental regulations and operational excellence.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are honoured by the trust that GasLog places in us to support them on their journey towards digitalisation, operational excellence and efficient decarbonisation. We are delighted to work hand-in-hand with a ship-owner that values technology and innovation to achieve great ambitions."

Paolo Enoizi, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog, said:"We are delighted to extend our cooperation with GTT and use Ascenz Marorka platform to support our digital transformation agenda. The deployment of these innovative and unique solutions across our LNG carriers' fleet will help us achieve our operational and environmental ambitions,through real time monitoring and analysis of our fleet's technical and operational performance."

About Ascenz Marorka

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT brand, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platform for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, ESG and Regulatory Reporting, Operational Reporting and Weather Routing.For more information, visithttps://www.ascenzmarorka.com/

About GasLog

We are a leading global provider of LNG shipping services. We deliver natural gas that is helping the world transition to a lower carbon future. We make LNG shipping safer, cleaner and more efficient, and our customers' businesses more reliable and profitable.

Everything we do, from the design and build of our vessels, to the quality of our people and our relentless focus on safety and operational excellence, protects the value of the cargoes entrusted to us. We are long-term partners for performance, committed to delivering on the promises we make to our customers. For more information, visithttps://www.gaslogltd.com

