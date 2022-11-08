Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:06 2022-11-08 am EST
114.60 EUR   +0.70%
09:54aGaztransport & Technigaz : Document AMF CP. 2022E870650
PU
10/27Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Gaztransport & Technigaz : Third Quarter 2022 Activity Update - Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : Document AMF CP. 2022E870650

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:38:02.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:18.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:17.11 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:16.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:15.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:13.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:12.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:11.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:10.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:09.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:08.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:07.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:06.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:05.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:04.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:03.51 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:36:02.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:34:32.43 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T15:34:31.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-11-08T14:30:02.067 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T14:06:02.193 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
null 2022-11-08T13:20:04.55 Prospectus Approbation ORANGE Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T13:10:02.347 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-11-08T12:22:00 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T12:16:03.843 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-08T00:00:00 2022-11-08T12:16:02.587 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
null 2022-11-08T12:10:03.167 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T12:07:33.823 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-08T12:06:53.313 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-08T12:00:54.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:54:55.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:48:58.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:42:59.547 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:37:03.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:31:06.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:25:12.26 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:19:19.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:13:24.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:07:28.317 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T11:01:34.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:55:39.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:49:44.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:43:50.853 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:37:58.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:30:13.473 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:24:18.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:18:27.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:12:34.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-08T10:06:03.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:15.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:14.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:13.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:12.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:11.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:10.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document MOULINVEST Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:09.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:08.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:07.903 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:06.893 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:05.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document OREGE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:04.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:04.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:04:03.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:10.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document METAVISIO Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:09.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:09.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:08.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:07.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:06.22 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:05.26 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:04.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T18:02:03.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:19.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:18.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:17.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:15.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:13.353 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:10.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:09.587 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:08.46 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:05.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:34:03.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:32:03.1 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:12:03.107 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T15:04:02.997 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-11-07T11:30:12.67 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T11:26:04.96 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T11:26:03.26 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T09:52:03.36 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T09:26:08.46 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-11-07T00:00:00 2022-11-07T09:26:04.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-11-05T11:11:06.8 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T11:05:09.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:59:18.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:53:26.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:47:35.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:41:44.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:35:54.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-05T10:28:43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
09:54aGaztransport & Technigaz : Document AMF CP. 2022E870650
PU
10/27Transcript : Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Gaztransport & Technigaz : Third Quarter 2022 Activity Update - Presentation
PU
10/27Gtt : Nine-month 2022 revenues stand at 222 million, in line with expectations; strong or..
GL
10/27Gtt : Nine-month 2022 revenues stand at 222 million, in line with expectations; strong or..
AQ
10/27GTT Revises Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
10/27GTT Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2022
CI
10/26Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Clinches Order to Build Two LNG Carriers
MT
10/25GTT unveils its innovative three-tank LNG carrier concept with two Approvals in Princip..
GL
10/25GTT unveils its innovative three-tank LNG carrier concept with two Approvals in Princip..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2022 118 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 197 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 4 192 M 4 191 M 4 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 113,80 €
Average target price 145,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ38.36%4 191
ENBRIDGE INC.8.95%80 804
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.84%54 389
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.09%45 057
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.95%41 229
KINDER MORGAN, INC.15.07%41 021