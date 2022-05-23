Log in
05/23
125.60 EUR   +1.29%
Gaztransport & Technigaz : Elogen and HIFraser join forces for the production of green hydrogen in Australia & New Zealand

05/23/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
Press Release

May, 23th 2022

Elogen and HIFraser join forces for the production of green hydrogen in Australia & New Zealand

Elogen and HiFraser Group announce the signing of a collaboration agreement for the commercialization of electrolysers in Australia and New Zealand.

Elogen, a leader in PEM electrolysis, specializing in the design and fabrication of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, and HIFraser Group, a provider of technical, engineering and manufacturing solutions to a wide range of industries in Australia and New Zealand, have signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to supply electrolysers in Australia and New Zealand to produce green hydrogen.

Elogen, a GTT group company

1

As part of this collaboration, HIFraser will locally assemble the balance-of-plant of Elogen's

state-ofthe-art electrolysers and will adapt them to Australian standards and the requirements of

customers in the region. HIFraser will also accompany the customers with maintenance support

after delivery of the electrolysis units.

The global decarbonization of industry requires significant technological advancements, among

which green hydrogen will play a key role. In Australia and New Zealand, the potential

applications for green hydrogen production are myriad and varied, ranging from uses such as

stored renewable energy in industries such as mining, oil and gas to carbon-free fuel for transport

and defense.

Jean-BaptisteChoimet, Managing Director of Elogen, comments: "With this new partnership, Elogen will enter the Australian market. With a strong potential for affordable solar energy supply, Australia is well positioned to become a world leader in the production of green hydrogen. HIFraser Group is the ideal partner to supply Elogen's state-of-the-art technologies to hydrogen producers in Australia and New Zealand. This partnership will enable to offer attractive and localized solutions in Australia, thanks to HIFraser engineering and assembly know-how."

Jodie Draper, Managing Director of HIFraser Group, declares: "We are proud of this partnership with Elogen, which will supply a proven European technology in Australia and New Zealand. The applications for green hydrogen production are many and varied and our local technical and engineering expertise will allow us to "Australianise" the design of Elogen electrolysers to meet each customer's needs and provide them with ongoing local support."

***

About Elogen

Elogen, a technological expert at the service of green hydrogen

Elogen is developing advanced technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a GTT technology group company, relies on a powerful R&D and a robust manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs. The technological solutions developed by Elogen, particularly suited to renewable energies, demonstrate superior efficiency and competitiveness.

More information on elogenh2.com.

Contact: contact@elogenh2.com

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of

Elogen, a GTT group company

2

services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

More information on gtt.fr.

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

About HIFraser Group

HIFraser Group is an Australian-owned combination of specialised businesses, including HIFraser, Aquip Systems, Pipeline Actuation Control (PAC) and Eastern Automation. With over 60 years of experience, HIFraser takes pride in its technical expertise and engineering capability to design, source, procure, build and sustain manufacturing and engineering solutions to complex problems across a range of difficult environments. Our group of companies works within a diverse range of industries across Australia and New Zealand, including Defence, Mining, Oil & Gas and Transport.

For more information visit: https://www.hifraser.com.au/about-us/our-companies/

Elogen, a GTT group company

3

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
