Gaztransport & Technigaz : Elogen will build its future gigafactory in Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region

03/08/2022 | 12:33pm EST
Press Release

8 March, 2022

Elogen will build its future gigafactory in Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region

Elogen announces that the town of Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region, has been chosen to host its future electrolyser production plant ("gigafactory").

Following the announcement made by the Minister of Economy, Finance and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Elogen, a company of the GTT group and French leader in PEM1 electrolysis technology, announces that the town of Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region, has been chosen to host its future electrolyser production plant ("gigafactory"). Elogen has been developing a gigafactory project for several months, with the aim of producing high-capacity stacks2 there from 2025.

The project developed by Elogen is one of the 15 files pre-notified by the French Government to the European Commission as part of the IPCEI3 for hydrogen, the investigation of which is still in progress by the European Commission.

If the project were to be selected as part of the IPCEI, Elogen's electrolysis stack production capacity would reach more than 1 GW by 2030.

As part of this project, the company will also increase its presence in Greater Paris (Ile- de-France) with the strengthening of its R&D at its site in Les Ulis, close to the

  1. Proton Exchange Membrane.
  2. An electrolyser consists of several stacks (reactors in which the electrolysis takes place).
  3. Important Projects of Common European Interest.

Elogen, a GTT group company 1

technological and scientific cluster of Paris-Saclay. Elogen will articulate its R&D developments around, in particular, the design of high-power stacks as well as new membranes, in partnership with European academic and industrial players.

About Elogen

Elogen, a technological expert at the service of green hydrogen

Elogen is developing advanced technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a GTT technology group company, relies on a powerful R&D and a robust manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs. The technological solutions developed by Elogen, particularly suited to renewable energies, demonstrate superior efficiency and competitiveness.

Contact: contact@elogenh2.com

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Elogen, a GTT group company 2

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 17:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
