Gaztransport & Technigaz : Elogen will build its future gigafactory in Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region

8 March, 2022

Elogen will build its future gigafactory in Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region

Elogen announces that the town of Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region, has been chosen to host its future electrolyser production plant ("gigafactory").

Following the announcement made by the Minister of Economy, Finance and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Elogen, a company of the GTT group and French leader in PEM1 electrolysis technology, announces that the town of Vendôme, in the Centre-Val de Loire region, has been chosen to host its future electrolyser production plant ("gigafactory"). Elogen has been developing a gigafactory project for several months, with the aim of producing high-capacity stacks2 there from 2025.

The project developed by Elogen is one of the 15 files pre-notified by the French Government to the European Commission as part of the IPCEI3 for hydrogen, the investigation of which is still in progress by the European Commission.

If the project were to be selected as part of the IPCEI, Elogen's electrolysis stack production capacity would reach more than 1 GW by 2030.

As part of this project, the company will also increase its presence in Greater Paris (Ile- de-France) with the strengthening of its R&D at its site in Les Ulis, close to the

Proton Exchange Membrane. An electrolyser consists of several stacks (reactors in which the electrolysis takes place). Important Projects of Common European Interest.

