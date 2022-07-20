Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
126.70 EUR   -0.47%
11:54aGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG Carriers
PU
07/19GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers
PU
07/18GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : Validation by the European Commission of Elogen's participation in the Hydrogen IPCEI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG Carriers

07/20/2022 | 11:54am EDT
Press Release

GTT entrusted by DSME

with the tank design of six new LNG Carriers

Paris - July 20th 2022. GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of six new LNGCs1, including four vessels on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, and two on behalf of the gas shipping company Marangas.

GTT will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GWor GTT NO96 L03+membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the fourth quarter 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 15:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2022 123 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2022 210 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 4 696 M 4 808 M 4 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 77,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ54.77%4 808
ENBRIDGE INC.12.43%87 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.12%55 122
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.88%51 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.23%39 403
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.14%39 250