Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG Carriers

GTT entrusted by DSME

with the tank design of six new LNG Carriers

Paris - July 20th 2022. GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of six new LNGCs1, including four vessels on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, and two on behalf of the gas shipping company Marangas.

GTT will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GWor GTT NO96 L03+membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the fourth quarter 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

