Paris - July 18th 2023. GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2023, an order from its partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 andwill be fitted with theMark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2027.

