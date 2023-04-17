Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-04-17 am EDT
93.55 EUR   -2.75%
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

04/17/2023 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris - April 17th, 2023. GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2023, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with theMark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these two vessels is scheduled between the second and the third quarters of 2026.

Media contact:
press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

> Download in .pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 15:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 118 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 3 544 M 3 895 M 3 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 96,20 €
Average target price 136,57 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-3.61%3 895
ENBRIDGE INC.1.21%81 094
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.86%58 668
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.76%43 243
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.49%40 037
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.63%37 040
