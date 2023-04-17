Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

Paris - April 17th, 2023. GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2023, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with theMark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these two vessels is scheduled between the second and the third quarters of 2026.

