    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
118.90 EUR   +0.68%
02:23pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers
PU
06/14GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : For the third year in a row, GTT takes 1st place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
PU
06/07GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
PU
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers

06/16/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
Press Release

GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.

to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers

Paris - June 16th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of six new LNGCs1 on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these six vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 Super+membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. These six vessels add to the first order of six vessels won in January and already announced by the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd., using GTT NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 305 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 125 M 130 M 130 M
Net cash 2022 212 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 4 356 M 4 578 M 4 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 77,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 118,10 €
Average target price 127,83 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ43.59%4 532
ENBRIDGE INC.11.33%86 082
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.94%55 514
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.25%52 363
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.97%39 908
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.19%38 672