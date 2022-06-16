Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers

Press Release

GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.

to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers

Paris - June 16th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of six new LNGCs1 on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these six vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 Super+membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. These six vessels add to the first order of six vessels won in January and already announced by the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd., using GTT NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

