  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large LNG-fueled container vessels

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Paris - March 17th, 2022. GTT has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the LNG fuel tank design of four very large LNG-fueled container vessels, able to carry 14,000 containers each, on behalf of Pacific International Lines ("PIL"), a leading shipping line in Asia.

The LNG fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 13,800 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. These tanks will include unique features to facilitate a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia, giving PIL greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations.

In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist PIL through every step of their first LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. PIL will also benefit from the availability of the HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

The vessels will also be fitted with the "GTT Digital" platform, a Smart Shipping solution for monitoring and optimising their operational performance as well as their environmental footprint.

Vessels deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very pleased that PIL has selected our fuel tank and that the collaboration with Jiangnan continues with this new order. We are convinced that LNG is the solution of choice to reduce the shipping industry's carbon footprint. The ammonia compatibility of the vessels ordered also offers greater flexibility and demonstrates GTT's continued commitment to securing ship owners' investments in a context where they must constantly adapt to environmental regulations."

Media contact:press@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 43
Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

> Download in .pdf

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 301 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 129 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2021 145 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 3 346 M 3 682 M 3 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,70 €
Average target price 99,35 €
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ10.27%3 682
ENBRIDGE INC.12.97%88 742
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.84%52 494
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.69%52 392
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.76%39 114
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.20.05%37 999