    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels

10/21/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
Paris - October 21st, 2021. GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels.

Used as a marine fuel, LNG is today the best industrial tool to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions by up to 20% of CO2 compared to a conventional ship.

Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark IIImembrane containment technology developed by GTT, demonstrating that GTT technology is as attractive for mid-size size container vessels as for very large ones. The vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance at the shipyard, GTT will assist the operator through every step of its first LNG-fueled projects: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these six vessels with its "GTT Digital" platform, a "smart shipping" solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared:"This new order confirms the performance and safety of GTT solutions adapted to the use of LNG as a marine fuel, both for mid-size and large container vessels, thus contributing to the decarbonization of ships. The GTT teams are proud to contribute, alongside its partners, to the energy transition of maritime transport."

Media contact: press@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 48 36

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 307 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2021 135 M 157 M 157 M
Net cash 2021 152 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 2 616 M 3 046 M 3 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales 2022 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 68,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,35 €
Average target price 85,71 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-11.17%3 018
ENBRIDGE INC.30.68%87 471
TC ENERGY CORPORATION30.14%54 018
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.91%53 957
KINDER MORGAN, INC.36.43%42 271
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.45.44%35 428