  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 11:35:41 am EDT
118.20 EUR   +0.77%
11:59aGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT obtains an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled container vessels
PU
05/10GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
PU
05/10GTT : Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents for the combined General Meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled container vessels

05/17/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Press Release

GTT obtains an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries

to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled container vessels

Paris - May 17th, 2022. GTT has been chosen in April 2022 by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fueled container vessels.

These six vessels will have a capacity of 7,900 containers each and will be equipped with LNG tanks, holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flexmembrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

LNG is today the marine fuel of choice option to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions of CO2 by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.

The vessels delivery is scheduled to occur between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact: press@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 48 36

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 15:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 301 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2021 129 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2021 145 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 4 327 M 4 502 M 4 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 77,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ42.61%4 502
ENBRIDGE INC.15.85%89 854
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.49%57 695
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.07%55 132
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.26%43 966
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.60%43 166