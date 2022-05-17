Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled container vessels

Press Release

GTT obtains an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries

to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled container vessels

Paris - May 17th, 2022. GTT has been chosen in April 2022 by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fueled container vessels.

These six vessels will have a capacity of 7,900 containers each and will be equipped with LNG tanks, holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flexmembrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

LNG is today the marine fuel of choice option to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions of CO2 by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.

The vessels delivery is scheduled to occur between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

