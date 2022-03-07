Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

Press Release

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier

from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

Paris - March 7th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC1.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flexmembrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier