Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris - December 16th, 2021. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs[1].

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGCs will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.

Media contact:
press@gtt.fr

Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

> Download in .pdf

[1]Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
11:49aGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Da..
PU
12/14GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design ..
PU
12/08GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG Carriers from Dae..
PU
12/07GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : Université Paris-Saclay signs a collaboration agreement with El..
PU
12/01GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT will design the tanks of four new LNG carriers ordered by D..
PU
11/24GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT obtains tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from H..
PU
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Applied Materials, Ryanair, Unilever, Apple....
11/18GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the..
PU
11/17GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Daewoo..
PU
11/08GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG Carrier..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 307 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 129 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2021 140 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 2 674 M 3 012 M 3 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 72,50 €
Average target price 88,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-8.46%3 012
ENBRIDGE INC.16.92%74 686
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.13%45 672
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.33%44 283
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.09%35 984
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.58%31 566