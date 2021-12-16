Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Paris - December 16th, 2021. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs[1].
As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGCs will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.
[1]Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier
