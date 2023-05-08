Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for the design of an LNG dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier

Press release

GTT receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for the design of an LNG dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier

Paris - May 8th, 2023. GTT has obtained, in Shanghai, an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas for the design of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC). This approval is part of a Joint Development Project (JDP), started in May 2022, and successfully carried out by Shanghai Waigaiqiao Shipyard (SWS), a world-renowned and leading shipyard in the construction of tankers, and Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in inspection and certification services.

SWS has designed a state-of-the-art vessel, including optimised hull lines and equipped with GTT's high-technology system for LNG cargo containment, enabling safe and flexible carbon-neutral shipping. The great operational flexibility offered by this new 10,000 m3 capacity fuel tank concept allows shipowners and charterers to make round trip voyages between the Middle East, Asia, and Europe with a single LNG bunkering operation. The fuel tank has been located below the main deck to avoid exposure to bad weather and the risk of piracy, while lowering the centre of gravity of the propulsion systems. It features Mark IIImembrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

In addition to its operational benefits, the new LNG dual-fuel VLCC concept complies with the main environmental requirements. Its Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI1) outperforms regulatory requirements (more than 37% below the reference line2), its Nitrogen Oxide (NOX) emissions meet the International Maritime Organisation Tier III requirements and its Carbon Intensity Index (CII3) is projected to be rated "A4", which is the best rating.

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, declared: "We are delighted that Bureau Veritas, with which GTT has a long-standingclose partnership, has granted us this AiP. Following our successful references in the field of LNG-fuelledcontainer and cruise vessels, we are pleased to offer this LNG membrane tank solution suitable for the tanker market."

Alex Greg-Smith, Senior Vice President Chief Executive, Marine & Offshore North Asia and

China, Bureau Veritas, declared: "Our knowledge of LNG as a fuel was mobilised from the design phase of this dual-fuel VLCC. From plan approval to vessel classification, Bureau Veritas experts played