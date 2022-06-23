Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-06-23 am EDT
117.90 EUR   +0.08%
12:06pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co for the cargo tank design of two new LNG carriers
PU
06/21GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : The underlying trend is in force again
06/16GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. to design the tanks of six new LNG Carriers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co for the cargo tank design of two new LNG carriers

06/23/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris - June 23th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of"CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc". This is the first project for the construction of an LNG carrier at DSIC

These two LNG carrierswill each havea total LNG tank capacity of 175,000 m3and will be fitted with theMark III Flexmembrane containmentsystem, developed by GTT.

The deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared:

"We are very pleased to accompany DSIC in a new phase of our collaboration, with these first large LNG carriers to be built by DSIC. We will provide our full support to DSIC, mobilizing our teams of experts, to make this cooperation a great success."

Mr.JY.WU, TechnicalDirectorof "CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc.", declared:

"CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc" is ready and planning to expand our LNGC-sector business. We are fully confident that this first LNG carrier will be successfully built with close cooperation between owner, DSIC and GTT, and appreciate the continuous professional support from GTT."

Media contact:
press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

> Download in .pdf

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 16:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
12:06pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co for ..
PU
06/16GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT is selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd..
PU
06/14GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : For the third year in a row, GTT takes 1st place in the INPI's ..
PU
06/07GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for t..
PU
06/02GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : Information on the compensation of corporate officers
PU
06/02GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme
PU
06/01GTT : Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme
GL
06/01GTT : Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme
GL
06/01GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT's 2022 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summar..
PU
06/01GTT : GTT's 2022 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summary
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 303 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 124 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2022 211 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 4 345 M 4 604 M 4 604 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 117,80 €
Average target price 127,93 €
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ43.22%4 604
ENBRIDGE INC.7.97%83 576
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.70%52 527
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.07%50 551
WILLIAMS COMPANIES17.40%37 235
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.03%37 051