Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co for the cargo tank design of two new LNG carriers

Paris - June 23th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of " CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc" . This is the first project for the construction of an LNG carrier at DSIC

These two LNG carrierswill each havea total LNG tank capacity of 175,000 m3and will be fitted with theMark III Flexmembrane containmentsystem, developed by GTT.

The deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared:

"We are very pleased to accompany DSIC in a new phase of our collaboration, with these first large LNG carriers to be built by DSIC. We will provide our full support to DSIC, mobilizing our teams of experts, to make this cooperation a great success."

Mr.JY.WU, TechnicalDirectorof "CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc.", declared:

"CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc" is ready and planning to expand our LNGC-sector business. We are fully confident that this first LNG carrier will be successfully built with close cooperation between owner, DSIC and GTT, and appreciate the continuous professional support from GTT."

