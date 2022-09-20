Advanced search
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-09-20 am EDT
115.10 EUR   -1.79%
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

09/20/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
Paris - September 20th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partnerthe Chineseshipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Media contact:
press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 48 45

Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 15:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 298 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 117 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 4 317 M 4 322 M 4 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 117,20 €
Average target price 141,78 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ42.49%4 322
ENBRIDGE INC.10.85%83 448
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.17%56 552
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.17%48 010
KINDER MORGAN, INC.13.81%40 667
WILLIAMS COMPANIES23.12%39 066