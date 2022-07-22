Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG Carriers

Press Release

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of

fourteen new LNG Carriers

Paris - July 22th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received, at the end of June, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNGCs1, including twelve vessels on behalf of an American ship-owner, and two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of these fourteen vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flexmembrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2026.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 48 45

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87