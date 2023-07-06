Paris - July 6th, 2023. GTT announces that it has received several orders from its partner Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design for a total of five new LNG Carriers, on behalf of a number of international ship-owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these five vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of between

174,000 m3 and 180,000 m3 andwill be fitted with aMark III familymembrane containmentsystem, developed by GTT.

