Paris - July 6th, 2023.GTT announces that it has received several orders from its partner Samsung Heavy Industriesfor the tank design for a total of five new LNG Carriers, on behalf of a number of international ship-owners.
GTT will design the tanks of these five vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of between
174,000 m3 and 180,000 m3 andwill be fitted with aMark III familymembrane containmentsystem, developed by GTT.
