    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:36:42 2023-03-23 pm EDT
93.15 EUR   -0.16%
03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners
PU
03/13Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT joins the United Nations Global Compact
PU
03/13Gaztransport & Technigaz : Document AMF CP. 2023E888830
PU
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners

03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Paris - March 23rd, 2023. GTT has been chosen by two major European LNG ship-owners to equip a total of three vessels with its predictive maintenance solution, the Sloshing Virtual Sensor. This unique digital technology is dedicated to the assessment of sloshing activity in order to extend the cargo tank entry period. It uses the tank digital twin[1], designed by GTT, and the vessel's real-time operational data to monitor the evolution of critical tank integrity parameters. Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the ship-owners and the charterers are able to optimise the tank maintenance while complying with strict safety standards, improving operational flexibility and making significant cost savings.

Earlier this year, GTT received an Approval in Principle (AiP[2]) for this technology from Lloyd's Register, following the extensive validation work carried out in close collaboration with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said:"Following the technical approval by the AiP, these contracts represent the commercial validation of the value that our customers see in the Sloshing Virtual Sensor. We are convinced that this technology will become an industry standard." Media contact:
press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43 Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

[1]Digital representation of an object or system.

[2]An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realised.

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 16:54:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2022 118 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 201 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 3 437 M 3 708 M 3 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-6.51%3 708
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.03%74 124
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.3.40%54 140
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.71%38 717
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-8.08%37 362
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.95%34 907
