Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners

Paris - March 23rd, 2023 . GTT has been chosen by two major European LNG ship-owners to equip a total of three vessels with its predictive maintenance solution, the Sloshing Virtual Sensor.

[1] This unique digital technology is dedicated to the assessment of sloshing activity in order to extend the cargo tank entry period. It uses the tank digital twin, designed by GTT, and the vessel's real-time operational data to monitor the evolution of critical tank integrity parameters. Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the ship-owners and the charterers are able to optimise the tank maintenance while complying with strict safety standards, improving operational flexibility and making significant cost savings.

Earlier this year, GTT received an Approval in Principle (AiP[2]) for this technology from Lloyd's Register, following the extensive validation work carried out in close collaboration with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "Following the technical approval by the AiP, these contracts represent the commercial validation of the value that our customers see in the Sloshing Virtual Sensor. We are convinced that this technology will become an industry standard."

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr

> Download in .pdf