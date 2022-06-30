Log in
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-06-30 am EDT
119.50 EUR   -3.24%
12:03pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers
PU
11:53aGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important player in liquefied gas shipping
PU
06/29GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : Elogen announces Letter of Intent with Charbone Hydrogène to supply up to 100 MW electrolysis capacity for the North American market
PU
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important player in liquefied gas shipping

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
Press Release

GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important

player in liquefied gas shipping

Paris - June 30th, 2022. GTT announces the signature of a major contract for its Smart shipping solutions, GTT Digital, to equip more than thirty vessels of a major player in the shipment of liquefied gases within two years.

This contract includes the deployment of sensors, automatic data collection systems and intelligent software to manage and optimize the energy and environmental performance of the vessels. The contract also provides a periodic consulting support of GTT Digital's experts to perform customized data analysis and produce dedicated operational reporting.

For several years, GTT Group, through its Smart Shipping solutions, has been supporting the maritime industry in its digital and energy transformation by allowing shipowners to monitor in real time the emissions of their vessels in order to limit its environmental impact.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are delighted to sign this significant contract for our Smart Shipping technology, GTT Digital, which contributes to making maritime transport greener. This partnership underlines GTT's ability to provide innovative turnkey solutions that adapt to the needs of each shipowner and operator, including real-time decision support for crews on-board and on-shore.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 48 45

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
