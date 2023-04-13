Gaztransport & Technigaz : Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) – Appeal to the Supreme Court of Korea

Press Release

Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - Appeal to the Supreme Court of Korea

Paris - April 13, 2023. By a decision dated 13 April 2023, the Supreme Court of Korea rejected GTT's appeal filed in December 2022 against the decision of the Seoul High Court confirming the Company's obligation to separate, in whole or in part, the Technology License and the Technical Assistance if requested by the Korean shipyards.

GTT acknowledges this very surprising decision, which comes only three months after the decision of the same Supreme Court of Korea to suspend the effects of the decision of the Seoul High Court.

The Company considers that its provision of technical assistance and engineering services are essential to ensure the safety and performance of its solutions and that its unique expertise is crucial to the safety of LNG maritime transport.

Convinced of the sound basis of its contractual provisions, GTT is still committed to defending its interests and those of the entire LNG industry, and is considering the most appropriate actions to be taken in order to maintain its rights.

The company does not anticipate any significant financial impact in the short or medium term.

