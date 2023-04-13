Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-04-13 am EDT
97.50 EUR   +1.40%
01:55pGaztransport & Technigaz : Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) – Appeal to the Supreme Court of Korea
PU
04/11Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG Carriers
PU
04/07Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT's membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) – Appeal to the Supreme Court of Korea

04/13/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - Appeal to the Supreme Court of Korea

Paris - April 13, 2023. By a decision dated 13 April 2023, the Supreme Court of Korea rejected GTT's appeal filed in December 2022 against the decision of the Seoul High Court confirming the Company's obligation to separate, in whole or in part, the Technology License and the Technical Assistance if requested by the Korean shipyards.

GTT acknowledges this very surprising decision, which comes only three months after the decision of the same Supreme Court of Korea to suspend the effects of the decision of the Seoul High Court.

The Company considers that its provision of technical assistance and engineering services are essential to ensure the safety and performance of its solutions and that its unique expertise is crucial to the safety of LNG maritime transport.

Convinced of the sound basis of its contractual provisions, GTT is still committed to defending its interests and those of the entire LNG industry, and is considering the most appropriate actions to be taken in order to maintain its rights.

The company does not anticipate any significant financial impact in the short or medium term.

Key dates

  • December 2, 2020: KFTC's decision ordering GTT to allow the Korean shipyards upon their request, to perform all or part of the technical assistance services currently included in the technology license and to pay an administrative fine of €9.5 million
  • December 31, 2020: GTT's appeal before the Seoul High Court and application to suspend the effect of the KFTC decision
  • January 6, 2021: Seoul High Court decision to suspend the effect of the KFTC decision
  • January 14, 2021: KFTC's appeal of the suspension of effect decision before the Supreme Court of Korea
  • May 14, 2021: decision of the Supreme Court of Korea to reject the appeal from the KFTC
  • December 1, 2022: decision on the merits of the Seoul High Court.
  • December 22, 2022: appeal of the Seoul High Court's decision before the Supreme Court of Korea.
  • January 17, 2023: decision of the Supreme Court of Korea to suspend the execution of the decision of the Seoul High Court.
  • April 13, 2023: Korean Supreme Court rejects GTT's appeal filed in December 2022

Press Release

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 48 45

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
01:55pGaztransport & Technigaz : Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) – Appeal to the Suprem..
PU
04/11Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank d..
PU
04/07Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GT..
PU
04/04Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with ..
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
03/31Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
MS
03/30Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank d..
PU
03/28Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design ..
PU
03/27Gaztransport & Technigaz : Document AMF CP. 2023E891357
PU
03/23Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 297 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 118 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 3 542 M 3 889 M 3 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 96,15 €
Average target price 136,57 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Aubagnac Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Director-Technical
Anouar Kiassi Director-Digital & Information Technology
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-3.66%3 889
ENBRIDGE INC.0.85%80 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.24%58 243
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.65%42 956
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.44%40 060
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.81%36 967
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer