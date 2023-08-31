Thierry Hochoa will join GTT's Executive Committee and report to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.
A graduate of IAE Paris and ESCP Business School, Thierry Hochoa has more than 25 years of experience in the Finance function within large international companies, such as Ernst & Young, Technip, Bourbon Offshore and, more recently, CMA CGM.
Thierry Hochoa replaces Virginie Aubagnac, who decided to give a new direction to her career. Philippe Berterottière declared: "On behalf of GTT, I thank Virginie Aubagnac for her commitment and professionalism within the Group, wishing her every success for the rest of her career."
Media contact:
press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43
Investor Relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87
>Download in .pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 15:57:04 UTC.