Paris - August 30th, 2023 . GTT announces the appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer as of September 4, 2023.

Thierry Hochoa will join GTT's Executive Committee and report to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

A graduate of IAE Paris and ESCP Business School, Thierry Hochoa has more than 25 years of experience in the Finance function within large international companies, such as Ernst & Young, Technip, Bourbon Offshore and, more recently, CMA CGM.

Thierry Hochoa replaces Virginie Aubagnac, who decided to give a new direction to her career. Philippe Berterottière declared: "On behalf of GTT, I thank Virginie Aubagnac for her commitment and professionalism within the Group, wishing her every success for the rest of her career."

