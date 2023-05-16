Gaztransport & Technigaz : Notice of meeting for the combined general meeting
05/16/2023 | 09:43am EDT
Notice
of meeting 2023
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING
JUNE 7, 2023 AT 3:00 P.M.
Domaine de Saint-Paul - 102, route de Limours - 78430 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
CONTENTS
PRACTICAL DETAILS: HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN
THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?
OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION
AND ACTIVITY IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
GOVERNANCE OF GTT
GENERAL MEETING
REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS
3
7
14
18
47
€307m
274
614
IN CONSOLIDATED
ORDERS(1)
EMPLOYEES AT
REVENUES IN 2022
AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
END-DECEMBER 2022
Excluding LNG as fuel.
1
PRACTICAL DETAILS: HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN
THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?
WARNING
Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website (https://www.gtt.fr).
PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING
The Shareholders' Meeting is composed of all shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they own.
Shareholders wishing to take part in the Shareholders' Meeting must prove ownership of their shares by midnight Paris time on the second working day prior to the meeting (i.e. June 5, 2023)
by having them registered in their name in accordance with the conditions set out in article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code.
METHODS OF PARTICIPATION IN THE MEETING
Shareholders may choose one of the following methods to exercise their voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting:
attend the Shareholders' Meeting;
give power of attorney to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting;
be represented by any person of their choice under the conditions provided for in Articles L. 225-106 and L. 22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code;
vote by mail or by internet, on the secure Votaccess platform.
Each shareholder has the possibility, prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, to request an admission card, to transmit his or her voting instructions, or to appoint or revoke a proxy under the conditions set out below. It is specified that these formalities may be carried out by internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess, under the conditions described below.
In the event of a power of attorney given to the Chairman of the meeting or without indication of a proxy, the Chairman of the meeting shall vote in favour of the adoption of the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Board of Directors and against the adoption of all other draft resolutions.
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-28 III of the French Commercial Code, shareholders who have already voted by mail, sent a proxy or requested an admission card to the Shareholders' Meeting may not choose another method of participation.
1 Attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person
Shareholders may request an admission card by mail or by internet, under the following conditions. The secure Votaccess platform will be open from May 17, 2023 until June 6, 2023 at 3.00 p.m., Paris time.
If you are a registered shareholder (pure or administered):
Requesting an admission card by post:you must request an
admission card from the centralizing institution: Uptevia by sending the single postal voting form attached to the notice of meeting, using the T envelope enclosed with the notice of meeting, or by ordinary mail, to Uptevia (Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex);
Requesting an admission card by internet:you must make your request online on the secure Votaccess platform accessible via the Planetshare website whose address is https://planetshares.uptevia.pro.fr. Holders of pure registered shares must connect to the Planetshares site with their usual access codes. Administered registered shareholders must connect to the Planetshares website using the login number located on the top right-hand corner of their paper voting form. If the shareholder is no longer in possession of their login and/or password, they may contact the freephone number +33 (0) 800 85 85 85. After logging in, the registered shareholder must follow the instructions on the screen to access Votaccess and request an admission card.
PRACTICAL DETAILS: HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?
If you are a bearer shareholder:
Requesting an admission card by post:you must ask your authorised intermediary for a certificate of participation. Your authorised intermediary will then send it to the centralising institution: Uptevia (Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex), which will send you an admission card;
Request for admission card by internet:if you are a bearer shareholder, you must identify yourself on the Internet portal of your account holder with your usual access codes. You must then click on the icon that appears on the line corresponding to your GTT shares to access the Votaccess site and follow the procedure indicated on the screen. Only bearer shareholders whose account holder has joined the Votaccess site will be able to request an admission card via the internet. The admission card will be available according to the procedure indicated on the screen. If you have not chosen to receive it by mail, you must print it out and present it at the reception desk.
You will present yourself on June 7, 2023 at the venue of the Shareholders' Meeting with your admission card. However:
If you are a registered shareholder, in the event that your admission card does not reach you in time, you may nevertheless participate in the Shareholders' Meeting upon proof of your identity.
If you are a bearer shareholder and have not received your admission card by the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting, you may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting by first asking your authorised intermediary to issue you with a certificate of participation and by attending the Shareholders' Meeting with proof of identity. Please note that the certificate of participation is an exceptional means of participation by a shareholder and should not be confused with one of the possibilities of participating in a Meeting. This document is limited to cases of loss or non-receipt of the admission card. The shareholder is not exempt from the obligation to return the duly completed certificate of participation. Thus, only certificates of participation drawn up in accordance with the rules defined by the French Commercial Code and issued by midnight on the second business day preceding the Meeting will be accepted on the day of the Meeting.
2 Vote or give proxy by mail
Shareholders who do not attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person and who wish to vote by mail or be represented by proxy by giving a power of attorney to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting may proceed with the formalities as described below.
If you are a registered shareholder (pure or administered): a single form for voting by mail or by proxy will be sent to you directly. This form should be returned to the following address: Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin, France Cedex.
If you are a bearer shareholder: you may request the single postal voting form or proxy form from the intermediary who manages your securities as from the date of the notice of meeting and no later than six days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. June 1, 2023. The said single form must be returned together with a certificate of participation issued
by the financial intermediary and sent to: Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin, France Cedex.
In order to be taken into account, postal voting forms and proxy forms for the Chairman of the Meeting sent by post must be received by the issuer or the Shareholders' Meetings Department of Uptevia no later than three days before the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. June 3, 2023. Revocations of proxies given to the Chairman of the Meeting, sent by paper, must be received within the same timeframe.
Likewise, the designations or revocations of mandates given to a third party and expressed by mail must be received no later than three days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.
3 Voting or giving proxy by electronic means
Shareholders also have the possibility to send their voting instructions and appoint or revoke a proxy by internet before the Shareholders' Meeting, on Votaccess, under the conditions described below.
The Votaccess site will be open as of May 17, 2023.
The possibility of voting by internet before the Shareholders' Meeting will end the day before the meeting, i.e. on June 6, 2023 at 3.00 p.m., Paris time. Equally, in order to be validly taken into account, the designations or revocations of proxies expressed by electronic means must be received no later than 3.00 p.m. (Paris time) the day before the meeting.
However, in order to avoid any possible congestion on the Votaccess site, shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the meeting to vote or appoint a proxy.
If you are a registered shareholder (pure or administered): Holders of pure or administered registered shares who wish to vote by internet will access the Votaccess site via the Planetshares site at the following address: https://planetshares.uptevia.pro.fr. Holders of pure registered shares must connect to the Planetshares site with their usual access codes. Holders of administered registered shares must connect to the Planetshares website using their ID number, which can be found at the top right-hand corner of their paper voting form. If the shareholder is no longer in possession of their login and/or password, they will reset it directly online by following the instructions on the screen. After logging in, the registered shareholder must follow the instructions on the screen to access the Votaccess site and vote, or appoint or revoke a proxy.
In order to be validly taken into account, the designations or revocations of proxies expressed by electronic means must be received no later than 3.00 p.m. (Paris time) the day before the meeting.
If you are a bearer shareholder:
If the authorised intermediary who manages the shareholder's account is connected to the Votaccess site, shareholders must identify themselves on the internet portal of their account-keeping institution with their usual access codes. They must then click on the icon that appears on the line corresponding to their shares and follow the instructions given on the screen in order to access the Votaccess site and vote or designate or revoke a proxy.
PRACTICAL DETAILS: HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING?
If the shareholder's account-holding institution is not connected to the Votaccess site, in accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-79 and R. 22-10-24 of the French Commercial Code, notification of the appointment and revocation of a proxy may also be made electronically, in the following manner:
the shareholder should send an email to: Paris_France_CTS_mandats@uptevia.pro.fr;
this email must contain the following information: name of the issuer concerned, date of the Shareholders' Meeting, surname, first name, address, bank references of the principal as well as the surname, first name and if possible the address of the proxy;
the shareholder must ask their financial intermediary who manages their share account to send a written confirmation to the following address: Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex.
A shareholder who has already cast a postal vote or sent a proxy in accordance with the conditions described above may sell all or part of their shares at any time:
if the transfer of ownership occurs before June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, the vote cast by mail or the proxy, if any, accompanied by a certificate of participation, will be invalidated or amended accordingly, as the case may be. To this end, the authorised intermediary referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code shall notify Uptevia of the transfer of ownership and shall provide it with the necessary information;
if the transfer of ownership takes place after June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, regardless of the means used, it will not be notified by the authorised intermediary referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code or taken into consideration by the Company, notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary.
If a shareholder has already voted by post, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of participation to physically take part in the meeting, by any means, they may not change their decision.
WRITTEN QUESTIONS
Shareholders may ask the Company written questions from the date on which the documents submitted to the meeting are made available to shareholders. Such questions must be sent to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Company's registered office (1, route de Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France), by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, or to information-financiere@gtt.fr no later than the fourth working day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. June 1, 2023 at midnight Paris time).
To be taken into account, they must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration.
A single response may be provided for questions of the same nature. All these questions and their responses will be published on the Company's website.
REQUESTS FOR INCLUSION OF AGENDA ITEMS OR DRAFT RESOLUTIONS
Requests to include draft resolutions or items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting by shareholders who meet the requirements of Articles L. 225-105 and R. 225-71 to R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code must be sent to the Company's registered office (1, route Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse) by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or to the following e-mail address: information-financiere@gtt.fr, within 20 calendar days of the publication of the notice of meeting and must be received by the Company no later than 25 calendar days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by May 13, 2023. Such requests must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration. It should also be noted that consideration by the Shareholders' Meeting of the items or draft resolutions to be presented is subject to the transmission by the interested parties, on the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, at the latest), of a new certificate proving the registration of their securities under the same conditions as those indicated above.
The items and text of the draft resolutions requested by shareholders will be published on the Company's website at www.gtt.fr without delay.
This notice will be followed by a meeting notice containing any changes to the agenda following requests for the inclusion of draft resolutions submitted by shareholders and/or the Social and economic committee.
DOCUMENTS MADE AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
In accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, all documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with this Shareholders' Meeting will be available at the Company's registered office (1, route de Versailles - 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse). The documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code may also be sent to shareholders on request to Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, as from the publication of the meeting notice or 15 days before the Shareholders' Meeting, depending on the document in question, and up to and including the fifth day before the Shareholders' Meeting.
All documents and information provided for in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: www.gtt.fr as from the 21st day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting.
The Board Of Directors
