Gaztransport & Technigaz : Notice of meeting for the combined general meeting

If a shareholder has already voted by post, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of participation to physically take part in the meeting, by any means, they may not change their decision.

if the transfer of ownership takes place after June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, regardless of the means used, it will not be notified by the authorised intermediary referred to in Article L.

if the transfer of ownership occurs before June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, the vote cast by mail or the proxy, if any, accompanied by a certificate of participation, will be invalidated or amended accordingly, as the case may be. To this end, the authorised intermediary referred to in Article L.

A shareholder who has already cast a postal vote or sent a proxy in accordance with the conditions described above may sell all or part of their shares at any time:

the shareholder must ask their financial intermediary who manages their share account to send a written confirmation to the following address: Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex.

this email must contain the following information: name of the issuer concerned, date of the Shareholders' Meeting, surname, first name, address, bank references of the principal as well as the surname, first name and if possible the address of the proxy;

WRITTEN QUESTIONS

Shareholders may ask the Company written questions from the date on which the documents submitted to the meeting are made available to shareholders. Such questions must be sent to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Company's registered office (1, route de Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France), by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, or to information-financiere@gtt.fr no later than the fourth working day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. June 1, 2023 at midnight Paris time).

To be taken into account, they must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration.

A single response may be provided for questions of the same nature. All these questions and their responses will be published on the Company's website.

REQUESTS FOR INCLUSION OF AGENDA ITEMS OR DRAFT RESOLUTIONS

Requests to include draft resolutions or items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting by shareholders who meet the requirements of Articles L. 225-105 and R. 225-71 to R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code must be sent to the Company's registered office (1, route Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse) by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or to the following e-mail address: information-financiere@gtt.fr, within 20 calendar days of the publication of the notice of meeting and must be received by the Company no later than 25 calendar days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by May 13, 2023. Such requests must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration. It should also be noted that consideration by the Shareholders' Meeting of the items or draft resolutions to be presented is subject to the transmission by the interested parties, on the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. June 5, 2023 at midnight, Paris time, at the latest), of a new certificate proving the registration of their securities under the same conditions as those indicated above.

The items and text of the draft resolutions requested by shareholders will be published on the Company's website at www.gtt.fr without delay.

This notice will be followed by a meeting notice containing any changes to the agenda following requests for the inclusion of draft resolutions submitted by shareholders and/or the Social and economic committee.

DOCUMENTS MADE AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

In accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, all documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with this Shareholders' Meeting will be available at the Company's registered office (1, route de Versailles - 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse). The documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code may also be sent to shareholders on request to Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, as from the publication of the meeting notice or 15 days before the Shareholders' Meeting, depending on the document in question, and up to and including the fifth day before the Shareholders' Meeting.

All documents and information provided for in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: www.gtt.fr as from the 21st day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board Of Directors