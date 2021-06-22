Log in
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME

06/22/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
Paris - June 22nd, 2021. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC[1] on behalf of the Korean ship-owner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80
Investor Relations contact:information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

[1] Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 19:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 310 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2021 145 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2021 177 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 2 625 M 3 125 M 3 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 68,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-7.39%3 219
ENBRIDGE INC.21.52%80 979
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.77%52 554
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.61%50 592
KINDER MORGAN, INC.33.80%41 419
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.33.42%32 495