Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gaztransport & Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaztransport & Technigaz : GTT's 2021 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summary

05/27/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GTT's 2021 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summary

Paris, May 27, 2021 - The combined shareholders' annual general meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) met today, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. Given the declaration of National Health Emergency, this Shareholders' meeting was held exceptionally behind closed doors, without the presence of the shareholders.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

The shareholders approved in particular the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 and the payment of a dividend of 4.29 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 2.50 euro was paid on November 5, 2020.

The AGM ratified the co-option of Ms Sandra Roche-Vu Quang and approved the renewal of her term of office. It also approved the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Andrew Jamieson.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 22-10-9, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the year ended, as well as the policy on compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2021.

Finally, the AGM approved several financial authorizations given to the Board of directors.

The results of the vote on each resolution will soon be available on GTT's website (www.gtt.fr) at Finance / Shareholders' meeting.

Financial calendar

  • June 1, 2021 : Ex-dividend date
  • June 3, 2021 : Payment of the balance of the dividend (1.79 euro per share) for the financial year ended December 31, 2020
  • July 29, 2021 : Release of H1 2021 results (after market close)

Investor Relations Contact information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT is the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and marketing advanced technologies for improved energy performance. GTT technologies combine operational efficiency and safety to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. The Group also offers systems for the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a wide range of services, including digital solutions in the field of Smart Shipping. GTT also operates in the hydrogen sector through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835, Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indexes.

2

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 16:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
12:54pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : Officers of the May 27, 2021 AGM
PU
12:54pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : GTT's 2021 combined shareholders' annual general mee..
PU
12:21pGAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : GTT's 2021 combined shareholders' annual general mee..
GL
01:13aENGIE  : Closes Sale of 10% Stake in GTT, Prices Exchangeable Bonds Offer
MT
05/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Volkswagen, AstraZeneca, Aston Martin, Sony...
05/26GTT Shares Fall on Engie Stake Reduction
DJ
05/26GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : GTT Repurchases $15 Million Shares After Engie's Sta..
MT
05/26GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ  : Evolution of GTT's share capital
PU
05/26GTT : Evolution of GTT's share capital
AQ
05/26ENGIE  : To Lower Interest In Gaztransport & Technigaz With 10% Stake Sale
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 310 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2021 145 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2021 185 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 2 536 M 3 093 M 3 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
Gaztransport & Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,41 €
Last Close Price 68,50 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-13.51%3 097
ENBRIDGE INC.14.91%78 217
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.70%51 417
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.39%49 862
KINDER MORGAN, INC.34.24%41 555
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.78%31 608