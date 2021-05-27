Gaztransport & Technigaz : Officers of the May 27, 2021 AGM

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF GTT ON MAY 27, 2021

OFFICERS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN CLOSED SESSION

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Combined General Meeting convened on May 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. will be held in closed session at the company's registered office.

In accordance with the provisions of article 8 of decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020, extended and modified by decrees n°2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GTT, upon delegation of the Board of Directors, has appointed as scrutineers, the company Engie (represented by Mr. Pierre Guiollot) and Mr. Benoît Mignard, shareholders of the Company having agreed to perform these duties.

The general meeting will be chaired by Mr. Philippe Berterottière, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Lélia Ghilini, General Secretary of GTT, will act as Secretary of the Board.

The agenda as well as the various documents related to the meeting can be consulted on the Company's website.

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr+33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

