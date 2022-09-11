Advanced search
    AUTO   EGS673T1C012

GB AUTO (S.A.E.)

(AUTO)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-09-07
3.850 EGP   -1.03%
08:20aGB AUTO E : 2Q 2022 GB Auto Investor Presentation
08/313atlana For Cars Services announced that it has received funding from GB Auto (S.A.E.)
08/30TRANSCRIPT : GB Auto (S.A.E.), Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022
GB Auto E : 2Q 2022 GB Auto Investor Presentation

09/11/2022
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SECOND QUARTER 2022

DISCLAIMER

This material is being furnished to you solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, in whole or in part, to any other person. The information contained in this material is subject to changes without notice and past performance is not indicative of future results.

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to GB Auto S.A.E. (the "Company"). These may be identified in part through the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "planned," "expectations" and "forecast" as well as similar explanations or qualifiers and by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements may include descriptions of investments planned or currently under consideration or development by the Company and the anticipated impact of these investments. Any such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, decisions or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This material is presented solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation, inducement or an offer to buy, subscribe for or sell any securities or related financial instruments and should not be treated as giving investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation, or other advice. It has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. None of the Company, its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability

whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this material or otherwise arising in connection with this material. This document is for information purposes only and is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus.

In the United Kingdom this material is only being distributed to, and is only directed at (a) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Financial Promotion Order") and (b) high net worth companies and other persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this material. Any investment or investment activity to which this material relates is available in the United Kingdom only to relevant persons, and will be engaged in only with such persons.

Neither this document nor any copy thereof may be taken or transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, into the United States or to a U.S. Person (as defined in Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")), other than to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdiction.

By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

OUTLINE

04 GB Auto Overview

10 GB Auto & Auto Related

23 GB Capital

26 Consolidated Financial Performance

29 Key Corporate and Shareholder Information

I. Group Overview

GB Auto Group is a leading automotive player and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt with the Group's operations split into core automotive (GB Auto & Auto Related) and high-margin financing businesses (GB Capital).

GB AUTO

GB AUTO & AUTO RELATED

GB CAPITAL

(FINANCING BUSINESS)

Egypt Passenger Cars

Egypt Motorcycles &

GB Lease

MNT-Halan

Three Wheelers

Egypt Commercial

Vehicles & Construction

Egypt Tires

Drive

GB Auto Rental

Equipment

Egypt After-Sales

Regional

KAF

Bedaya

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | SECOND QUARTER 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GB Auto SAE published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 888 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net income 2022 1 094 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2022 15 077 M 780 M 780 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,22x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 4 212 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 40,5%
Managers and Directors
Nader Raouf Kamal Hanna Ghabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abbas Hasan Abbas El Sayed Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raouf Kamal Hanna Ghabbour Executive Chairman
Kamal Khafagy Chief Information Technology Officer
Karim Gaddas Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GB AUTO (S.A.E.)-24.51%218
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.28%199 607
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.19%85 211
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.52%61 992
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.60%60 549
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.58%60 203