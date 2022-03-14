GB Auto E : 4Q 2021 GB Auto Investor Presentation

This material is being furnished to you solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, in whole or in part, to any other person. The information contained in this material is subject to changes without notice and past performance is not indicative of future results.
OUTLINE
04 GB Auto Overview
10 GB Auto & Auto Related
23 GB Capital
26 Consolidated Financial Performance
29 Key Corporate and Shareholder Information
I. GROUP OVERVIEW
GB Auto Group is a leading automotive player and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt with the Group's operations split into core automotive (GB Auto & Auto Related) and high-margin financing businesses (GB Capital).
GB AUTO
GB AUTO & AUTO RELATED
GB CAPITAL
(FINANCING BUSINESS)
Egypt Passenger Cars
Egypt Motorcycles &
GB Lease
MNT-Halan
Three Wheelers
Egypt Commercial
Haram Tourism
Vehicles & Construction
Egypt Tires
Drive
Transport (HTT)
Equipment
Egypt After-Sales
Regional
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | FOURTH QUARTER 2021
