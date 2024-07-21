Distribution of passenger car, van, truck, construction equipment and bus tires in Egypt, as well as Ready Parts in Egypt and Iraq.

Transport Vehicles Distribution (TVD) is a commercial vehicle distribution company established in partnership with El Ghalban Auto Market Group to distribute JMC and Foton branded vehicles

GB Logistics is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) that specializes in the delivery of

GB Ventures is an entity that combines the automotive and financial

El Mikaneeky is a trusted professional car servicing company that provides affordable solutions to the entire car market

Assembly and distribution of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles and manufacturing of components at the Badr Facility

GB Capital (Financing Businesses)

1Q24 Group Revenue 15.0% Contribution

GB Capital oversees the operations of the group's six non-bank financial service providers, offering financing in all segments of the market

GB Lease & Factoring provides business-to-business financial leasing services to a wide range of companies, covering all asset classes

MNT-Halan is Egypt's largest and fastest growing non-bank lender to the unbanked, digitizing traditional banking and cash-based markets through tech and data driven solutions

Drive provides factoring services to a diversified client base, ranging from business-to-business (SMEs) to business-to-consumer (retail), with a focus on the auto finance sector. Drive has also rolled out its digital consumer finance app "Forsa"

GB Auto Rental offers car rental services on a quasi-operational lease basis to companies in the market

quasi-operational lease basis to companies in the market Bedaya is a mortgage finance venture offering long-term and competitive mortgages for new move-in homes

long-term and competitive mortgages for new move-in homes Kaf is a life insurance company that was acquired along with EFG Hermes to capitalize on the growing demand for insurance offerings in Egypt.

Kredit is a SME lending company which provides financing services to Egyptian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides exceptional lending and mentoring services, facilitating SMEs' access to financial support, and fostering their growth

GB Capital received its Sukuk issuance license from the FRA and launched GB Capital Sukuk

