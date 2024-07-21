Date of Listing
Number of Shares Outstanding
Reuters Code: GBCO.CA
9 July 2007
1,085,500,000
Bloomberg Code: GBCO.EY
1Q24 - INVESTOR FACT SHEET
GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt. The company operates under two distinct segments: GB Auto, which operates the core automotive business and encompasses four primarly lines of business across Egypt,Iraq, and Jordan, and GB Capital, which oversees the operations of the Group's non-bank financial service providers.
GB Auto
GB Corp
GB Capital
Passenger Cars
Two, Three & Four
GB Lease &
MNT-Halan
Wheelers
Factoring
Egypt
Drive
GB Auto Rental
Commercial Vehicles &
Trading
Construction Equipment
Kaf
Bedaya
GB Corp Stock Performance
Kredit
Forsa
200.0
50,000,000.00
Shareholding Structure
150.0
40,000,000.00
(As of 31 March 2024)
30,000,000.00
100.0
20,000,000.00
36.6%
50.0
10,000,000.00
63.4%
0.0
0.00
Jan-24
Jan-24
Jan-24
Feb-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Mar-24
Volume
GB Corp Rebased
EGX30 Rebased
Ghabbour Family Free Float
Income Statement Snapshot
Three Months Ended
(EGP million)
Total Sales Revenues
Total Gross Profit
Operating Profit
EBIT
Earnings Before Tax
Net Income / Loss
1Q23
1Q24
% Change
4,741.5
9,006.2
89.9%
1,049.4
2,563.5
144.3%
468.8
1,567.8
234.4%
640.2
1,708.6
166.9%
183.4
956.2
421.5%
107.7
626.3
481.6%
Balance Sheet Snapshot
As at 31 March 2024
Regional Footprint
(EGP million)
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
% Change
Total Current Assets
19,113.6
27,847.1
45.7%
Total Long-Term Assets
23,471.9
25,450.3
8.4%
Total Assets
42,585.5
53,297.3
25.2%
Total Current Liabilities
15,620.4
22,015.1
40.9%
Total Long-Term Liabilities
5,763.2
6,975.2
21.0%
Non-Controlling Interest
1,363.0
1,805.2
32.4%
Total Shareholder's Equity
21,201.8
24,307.1
14.6%
TotalLiabilitiesandShareholder'sEquity
42,585.4
53,297.3
25.2%
SHARES COVERED BY
Beltone Financial | CI Capital | EFG Hermes l HC Securities | HSBC | Naeem Holding |
Pharos Holding
GB Auto
Passenger Cars
1Q24 Group Revenue
60.9%
Contribution
- Assembly and distribution of imported completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits with a production capacity of around 80,000 units per year in Egypt
- Distribution of imported completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles in Egypt, Iraq (MG), and Jordan
- After-SalesOperations in Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan
- Financing options provided through Drive in Egypt
- Brands: Hyundai, Chery, Mazda, Changan, Haval, and MG
Trading
1Q24 Group Revenue
9.5%
Contribution
- Distribution of passenger car, van, truck, construction equipment and bus tires in Egypt, as well as Ready Parts in Egypt and Iraq.
- Brands: Yokohama, Lassa, Westlake, Double Coin, Goodyear, Thunderer, MRF and Sunfull
Egypt Commercial Vehicles
1Q24 Group Revenue
8.2%
& Construction Equipment
Contribution
- Assembly and distribution of trucks
- Bus-bodymanufacturing; distribution, and export of buses
- Manufacturing and distribution of superstructures and trailers
- Distribution of earth-moving equipment, road machinery, and power generators
- Brands: Mitsubishi Fuso, Volvo Trucks and Buses, Volvo Construction Equipment, Eicher, YTO, Higer, SDLG, UD Trucks and Shacman Trucks
Two, Three & Four-Wheelers
1Q24 Group Revenue
2.7%
Contribution
- Assembly and distribution of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles and manufacturing of components at the Badr Facility
- Financing options provided through Mashroey
- Brands: Bajaj and Lifan
Startups
1Q24 Group Revenue
3.7%
Contribution
- PAL distributes lubricant products at GB Auto branded and third-party points of sale in Egypt under an exclusive strategic alliance with Gazprom Neft Lubricants
- Fabrika is GB Auto's pre-owned vehicle division that offers consumers a wide variety of used cars from all manufacturers, as well as trade-in offers at GB Auto showrooms
- El Mikaneeky is a trusted professional car servicing company that provides affordable solutions to the entire car market
- GB Ventures is an entity that combines the automotive and financial know-how of GB Auto with the goal to empower Egyptian startups
- GB Logistics is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) that specializes in the delivery of high-quality logistics services to customers in Egypt and worldwide. GB Logistics provides excellent full-service logistic solutions that add value to its appreciated partners vehicles
- Transport Vehicles Distribution (TVD) is a commercial vehicle distribution company established in partnership with El Ghalban Auto Market Group to distribute JMC and Foton branded vehicles
- Market: Egypt
- Companies: PAL, Fabrika, TVD, GB Logistics, El Mikaneeky, GB Ventures
GB Capital (Financing Businesses)
1Q24 Group Revenue
15.0%
Contribution
- GB Capital oversees the operations of the group's six non-bank financial service providers, offering financing in all segments of the market
- GB Lease & Factoring provides business-to-business financial leasing services to a wide range of companies, covering all asset classes
- MNT-Halanis Egypt's largest and fastest growing non-bank lender to the unbanked, digitizing traditional banking and cash-based markets through tech and data driven solutions
- Drive provides factoring services to a diversified client base, ranging from business-to-business (SMEs) to business-to-consumer (retail), with a focus on the auto finance sector. Drive has also rolled out its digital consumer finance app "Forsa"
- GB Auto Rental offers car rental services on a quasi-operational lease basis to companies in the market
- Bedaya is a mortgage finance venture offering long-term and competitive mortgages for new move-in homes
- Kaf is a life insurance company that was acquired along with EFG Hermes to capitalize on the growing demand for insurance offerings in Egypt.
- Kredit is a SME lending company which provides financing services to Egyptian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides exceptional lending and mentoring services, facilitating SMEs' access to financial support, and fostering their growth
- GB Capital received its Sukuk issuance license from the FRA and launched GB Capital Sukuk
Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of GB Corp. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of GB Auto may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements. The performance of GB Auto is subject to risks and uncertainties.
Mansour Kabbani
Mohamed Younis
Sarah Maged
Direct: +20 (0)2 3910 0485
ir.gb-corporation.com
Board of Directors
Chief Investment
Investor Relations
Fax: +20 (0)2 3539 0139
E-mail:ir@gb-corporation.com
Member
Officer
Communications Manager
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GB Auto SAE published this content on 21 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2024 08:28:07 UTC.