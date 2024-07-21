Date of Listing

1Q24 - INVESTOR FACT SHEET

GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt. The company operates under two distinct segments: GB Auto, which operates the core automotive business and encompasses four primarly lines of business across Egypt,Iraq, and Jordan, and GB Capital, which oversees the operations of the Group's non-bank financial service providers.

GB Auto

GB Corp

GB Capital

Passenger Cars

Two, Three & Four

GB Lease &

MNT-Halan

Wheelers

Factoring

Egypt

Drive

GB Auto Rental

Commercial Vehicles &

Trading

Construction Equipment

Kaf

Bedaya

GB Corp Stock Performance

Kredit

Forsa

200.0

50,000,000.00

Shareholding Structure

150.0

40,000,000.00

(As of 31 March 2024)

30,000,000.00

100.0

20,000,000.00

36.6%

50.0

10,000,000.00

63.4%

0.0

0.00

Jan-24

Jan-24

Jan-24

Feb-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Mar-24

Volume

GB Corp Rebased

EGX30 Rebased

Ghabbour Family Free Float

Income Statement Snapshot

Three Months Ended

(EGP million)

Total Sales Revenues

Total Gross Profit

Operating Profit

EBIT

Earnings Before Tax

Net Income / Loss

1Q23

1Q24

% Change

4,741.5

9,006.2

89.9%

1,049.4

2,563.5

144.3%

468.8

1,567.8

234.4%

640.2

1,708.6

166.9%

183.4

956.2

421.5%

107.7

626.3

481.6%

Balance Sheet Snapshot

As at 31 March 2024

Regional Footprint

(EGP million)

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

% Change

Total Current Assets

19,113.6

27,847.1

45.7%

Total Long-Term Assets

23,471.9

25,450.3

8.4%

Total Assets

42,585.5

53,297.3

25.2%

Total Current Liabilities

15,620.4

22,015.1

40.9%

Total Long-Term Liabilities

5,763.2

6,975.2

21.0%

Non-Controlling Interest

1,363.0

1,805.2

32.4%

Total Shareholder's Equity

21,201.8

24,307.1

14.6%

TotalLiabilitiesandShareholder'sEquity

42,585.4

53,297.3

25.2%

SHARES COVERED BY

Beltone Financial | CI Capital | EFG Hermes l HC Securities | HSBC | Naeem Holding |

Pharos Holding

GB Auto

Passenger Cars

1Q24 Group Revenue

60.9%

Contribution

  • Assembly and distribution of imported completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits with a production capacity of around 80,000 units per year in Egypt
  • Distribution of imported completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles in Egypt, Iraq (MG), and Jordan
  • After-SalesOperations in Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan
  • Financing options provided through Drive in Egypt
  • Brands: Hyundai, Chery, Mazda, Changan, Haval, and MG

Trading

1Q24 Group Revenue

9.5%

Contribution

  • Distribution of passenger car, van, truck, construction equipment and bus tires in Egypt, as well as Ready Parts in Egypt and Iraq.
  • Brands: Yokohama, Lassa, Westlake, Double Coin, Goodyear, Thunderer, MRF and Sunfull

Egypt Commercial Vehicles

1Q24 Group Revenue

8.2%

& Construction Equipment

Contribution

  • Assembly and distribution of trucks
  • Bus-bodymanufacturing; distribution, and export of buses
  • Manufacturing and distribution of superstructures and trailers
  • Distribution of earth-moving equipment, road machinery, and power generators
  • Brands: Mitsubishi Fuso, Volvo Trucks and Buses, Volvo Construction Equipment, Eicher, YTO, Higer, SDLG, UD Trucks and Shacman Trucks

Two, Three & Four-Wheelers

1Q24 Group Revenue

2.7%

Contribution

  • Assembly and distribution of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles and manufacturing of components at the Badr Facility
  • Financing options provided through Mashroey
  • Brands: Bajaj and Lifan

Startups

1Q24 Group Revenue

3.7%

Contribution

  • PAL distributes lubricant products at GB Auto branded and third-party points of sale in Egypt under an exclusive strategic alliance with Gazprom Neft Lubricants
  • Fabrika is GB Auto's pre-owned vehicle division that offers consumers a wide variety of used cars from all manufacturers, as well as trade-in offers at GB Auto showrooms
  • El Mikaneeky is a trusted professional car servicing company that provides affordable solutions to the entire car market
  • GB Ventures is an entity that combines the automotive and financial know-how of GB Auto with the goal to empower Egyptian startups
  • GB Logistics is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) that specializes in the delivery of high-quality logistics services to customers in Egypt and worldwide. GB Logistics provides excellent full-service logistic solutions that add value to its appreciated partners vehicles
  • Transport Vehicles Distribution (TVD) is a commercial vehicle distribution company established in partnership with El Ghalban Auto Market Group to distribute JMC and Foton branded vehicles
  • Market: Egypt
  • Companies: PAL, Fabrika, TVD, GB Logistics, El Mikaneeky, GB Ventures

GB Capital (Financing Businesses)

1Q24 Group Revenue

15.0%

Contribution

  • GB Capital oversees the operations of the group's six non-bank financial service providers, offering financing in all segments of the market
  • GB Lease & Factoring provides business-to-business financial leasing services to a wide range of companies, covering all asset classes
  • MNT-Halanis Egypt's largest and fastest growing non-bank lender to the unbanked, digitizing traditional banking and cash-based markets through tech and data driven solutions
  • Drive provides factoring services to a diversified client base, ranging from business-to-business (SMEs) to business-to-consumer (retail), with a focus on the auto finance sector. Drive has also rolled out its digital consumer finance app "Forsa"
  • GB Auto Rental offers car rental services on a quasi-operational lease basis to companies in the market
  • Bedaya is a mortgage finance venture offering long-term and competitive mortgages for new move-in homes
  • Kaf is a life insurance company that was acquired along with EFG Hermes to capitalize on the growing demand for insurance offerings in Egypt.
  • Kredit is a SME lending company which provides financing services to Egyptian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides exceptional lending and mentoring services, facilitating SMEs' access to financial support, and fostering their growth
  • GB Capital received its Sukuk issuance license from the FRA and launched GB Capital Sukuk

Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of GB Corp. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of GB Auto may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements. The performance of GB Auto is subject to risks and uncertainties.

Mansour Kabbani

Mohamed Younis

Sarah Maged

Direct: +20 (0)2 3910 0485

ir.gb-corporation.com

Board of Directors

Chief Investment

Investor Relations

Fax: +20 (0)2 3539 0139

E-mail:ir@gb-corporation.com

Member

Officer

Communications Manager

