GB Logistics inaugurates a 350,000 sqmt Bonded Warehouse in Sadat

GB Logistics provides state-of-the-art warehousing services including both Bonded and Non-Bonded options at the Sadat Hub -a sprawling center spanning approximately 650,000 sqm in Sadat City. Positioned strategically between Alexandria Port, Cairo, and other major Egyptian ports, this hub enables GB Logistics to offer swift and efficient solutions including storage, distribution, customs clearance, and export procedures, fostering operational efficiency and facilitating international trade while delivering cost savings for importers and exporters.

GB Corp (GBCO.CA)

Press Release

About GB Corp S.A.E.

GB Corp S.A.E. (GBCO.CA on the Egyptian Exchange) is a leading automotive company in the Middle East & Africa and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt. Across six primary lines of business - Passenger Cars, Motorcycles & Three- Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles & Construction Equipment, Tires, After-Sales, and Iraqi operations - the company's main business activities include assembly, manufacturing, sales and distribution, financing and after-sales services. GB Auto's portfolio of brands includes Hyundai, Mazda, Chery, Changan, Haval, Karry, Bajaj, Marcopolo, Volvo Truck and Volvo Bus, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mitsubishi Fuso, SDLG, Higer, Shacman, Lassa, Yokohama, Westlake, Double Coin, Goodyear, Thunderer, Verde, Techking, MRF, Sunfull,and MG. GB Auto has operations in Egypt and Iraq. The company's NBFS' segment branded GB Capital offers leasing, factoring, consumer finance, fleet quasi-operational leasing, securitization and SME lending, under the following brands - GB Lease & Factoring, Drive, Forsa, GB Auto Rental, Capital Securitization, Kredit, in addition to investments in affiliates offering micro-finance,nano-finance, BNPL, collection, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, mortgage finance and insurance under - MNT-Halan, Bedaya and Kaf. The company is headquartered in Giza, Greater Cairo Area, Egypt. ir.gb-corporation.com

