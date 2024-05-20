GB Corp (GBCO.CA)
Press Release
Paving the Way for Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency and Global Expansion
GB Logistics inaugurates a 350,000 sqmt Bonded Warehouse in Sadat
Cairo, Egypt, May 19th, 2024: GB Logistics, an Integral Division of GB Corp (formerly Ghabbour Auto), a prominent group in the automotive and the Non-Banking Financial Services sectors, is proud to announce the start of its bonded warehouse operations.
GB Logistics provides state-of-the-art warehousing services including both Bonded and Non-Bonded options at the Sadat Hub -a sprawling center spanning approximately 650,000 sqm in Sadat City. Positioned strategically between Alexandria Port, Cairo, and other major Egyptian ports, this hub enables GB Logistics to offer swift and efficient solutions including storage, distribution, customs clearance, and export procedures, fostering operational efficiency and facilitating international trade while delivering cost savings for importers and exporters.
About GB Corp S.A.E.
GB Corp S.A.E. (GBCO.CA on the Egyptian Exchange) is a leading automotive company in the Middle East & Africa and non-bank financial services provider in Egypt. Across six primary lines of business - Passenger Cars, Motorcycles & Three- Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles & Construction Equipment, Tires, After-Sales, and Iraqi operations - the company's main business activities include assembly, manufacturing, sales and distribution, financing and after-sales services. GB Auto's portfolio of brands includes Hyundai, Mazda, Chery, Changan, Haval, Karry, Bajaj, Marcopolo, Volvo Truck and Volvo Bus, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mitsubishi Fuso, SDLG, Higer, Shacman, Lassa, Yokohama, Westlake, Double Coin, Goodyear, Thunderer, Verde, Techking, MRF, Sunfull,and MG. GB Auto has operations in Egypt and Iraq. The company's NBFS' segment branded GB Capital offers leasing, factoring, consumer finance, fleet quasi-operational leasing, securitization and SME lending, under the following brands - GB Lease & Factoring, Drive, Forsa, GB Auto Rental, Capital Securitization, Kredit, in addition to investments in affiliates offering micro-finance,nano-finance, BNPL, collection, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, mortgage finance and insurance under - MNT-Halan, Bedaya and Kaf. The company is headquartered in Giza, Greater Cairo Area, Egypt. ir.gb-corporation.com
Investor Relations Contact Information:
Mansour Kabbani
Board of Directors Member
Mohamed Younis
Chief Investment Officer
Sarah Maged
Investor Relations Communications Manager
Email: ir.gb-corporation.com
Direct: +202 3910 0485
Tel: +202 3539 1201
Fax: +202 3539 0139
e-mail:ir@gb-corporation.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company's business. These may be identified in part through the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "planned," "expectations" and "forecast" as well as similar explanations or qualifiers and by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements may include descriptions of investments planned or currently under consideration or development by the Company and the anticipated impact of these investments. Any such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, decisions or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
