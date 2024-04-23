(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

AIM - WINNERS

GB Group PLC, up 17% at 302.24 pence, 12-month range 202.80p-332.20p. The software company specialising in fraud prevention and identity verification expects adjusted operating profit in the year to March 31 to reach GBP61.2 million. This is above a company-cited consensus of GBP60.2 million. The performance was driven by a focus on simplification and cost-effectiveness delivering GBP10 million of annualised savings, GB Group says. GB Group expects to report revenue of GBP277.3 million, up 2.7% on a constant currency basis, at the top-end of the market consensus of GBP277.8 million. Chief Executive Dev Dhiman comments: "We have begun the new financial year with good operational momentum, and our confidence in [financial 2025] is underpinned by the group's strong fourth-quarter performance."

AIM - LOSERS

RWS Holdings PLC, down 13% at 161.80p, 12-month range 159.80p-298.80p. For the six months ended March 31, the technology-enabled language services provider expects to post reported revenue of GBP350 million, down 4% from GBP366.3 million a year prior. Meanwhile, organic constant currency revenue is expected to have declined by 2%, an improvement on a decline of 7% the year before. RWS Holdings notes that while certain market segments continue to see soft activity levels, it has been "encouraged" that two service divisions have returned to growth. Adjusted pretax profit, however, is expected to be GBP45 million, down 17% from GBP54 million. The firm says this reflected, amongst other factors, a "weaker performance in some parts of our higher margin businesses". Looking ahead, RWS expects revenue to improve in the second half. However, delivery of full-year expectations remains dependent on the firm's business initiatives and artificial intelligence offerings.

