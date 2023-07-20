GB Group plc is United Kingdom-based company engaged in developing and delivering digital identity, address verification, fraud prevention and compliance software to businesses globally. The Company provides identity data intelligence products and services helping organizations recognize and verify all elements of an individual's identity at key interactions in their business processes. The Company's segments include Location, Identity and Fraud. Its Location segment provides address verification, real-time address lookup, validation and data enhancement and maintenance solutions. Its Identity segment offers fully configurable digital identity verification solutions that build relationships with brands, through document and data verification. Its Fraud segment protects businesses and brand reputations while reducing losses from financial crime, and its end-to-end fraud and compliance solutions deliver real-time protection and regulatory compliance.

Sector Software