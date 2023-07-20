GB GROUP PLC

("GBG", "Group" or the "Company")

Results of AGM

Total votes

Resolution

Votes in

% in

Votes

%

Votes

cast as % of

favour

favour

against

against

withheld

Issued Share

Register

1. Receive the

annual report and

157,957,455

100.00%

6,697

0.00%

329,640

62.56

accounts

2. Declare a final

dividend

152,875,339

96.71%

5,207,419

3.29%

211,034

62.60

3. Appoint

Richard Longdon

156,049,153

98.71%

2,031,997

1.29%

211,142

62.60

4. Re-appoint

Chris Clark

149,552,778

94.95%

7,952,313

5.05%

787,201

62.37

5. Re-appoint

Natalie Gammon

151,192,674

95.64%

6,891,202

4.36%

208,416

62.60

6. Receive and

approve the

Report on

Directors'

58,029,158

42.54%

78,396,850

57.46%

21,866,824

54.03

Remuneration

7. Appoint PwC as

auditors

155,964,065

98.65%

2,129,693

1.35%

200,034

62.61

8. Authorise

directors to

determine auditor

157,300,423

99.50%

791,537

0.50%

201,832

62.61

remuneration

9. Authorise

directors to allot

152,224,030

96.23%

5,960,940

3.77%

107,322

62.64

shares

*10. Authorise

directors to

disapply pre-

emption up to

152,513,313

96.48%

5,567,907

3.52%

211,072

62.60

5%

*11. Authorise

directors to dis-

apply pre-

emption up to a

further 5% in

connection with

acquisition or

specified capital

152,252,561

96.31%

5,830,659

3.69%

209,072

62.60

investment

*12. Authorise

directors to

156,399,370

98.95%

1,656,773

1.05%

237,649

62.59

purchase shares

Resolution 6 - Report on Directors' Remuneration

The Board notes that the advisory vote on the Directors' Remuneration Report did not receive the required majority number of votes to pass. Prior to the AGM the Remuneration Committee conducted an extensive consultation with the Company's largest shareholders regarding the Directors' Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Committee values the feedback they have received on the Company's remuneration arrangements and will continue to engage constructively with shareholders.

Notes

  1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the portion of votes in favour or against a resolution
  2. *denotes special resolution
  3. At the date of AGM the issued share capital of the Company is 252,517,420 ordinary shares.

