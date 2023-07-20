The Board notes that the advisory vote on the Directors' Remuneration Report did not receive the required majority number of votes to pass. Prior to the AGM the Remuneration Committee conducted an extensive consultation with the Company's largest shareholders regarding the Directors' Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Committee values the feedback they have received on the Company's remuneration arrangements and will continue to engage constructively with shareholders.
Notes
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the portion of votes in favour or against a resolution
*denotes special resolution
At the date of AGM the issued share capital of the Company is 252,517,420 ordinary shares.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
GB Group plc published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 11:39:14 UTC.
GB Group plc is United Kingdom-based company engaged in developing and delivering digital identity, address verification, fraud prevention and compliance software to businesses globally. The Company provides identity data intelligence products and services helping organizations recognize and verify all elements of an individual's identity at key interactions in their business processes. The Company's segments include Location, Identity and Fraud. Its Location segment provides address verification, real-time address lookup, validation and data enhancement and maintenance solutions. Its Identity segment offers fully configurable digital identity verification solutions that build relationships with brands, through document and data verification. Its Fraud segment protects businesses and brand reputations while reducing losses from financial crime, and its end-to-end fraud and compliance solutions deliver real-time protection and regulatory compliance.