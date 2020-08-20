Log in
GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC

(GBG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 05:14:03 am
730.27 GBX   -0.10%
05:27aGB : GBG Invests in CredoLab
PU
03:17aGB : GBG Invests in CredoLab Private Limited
PU
08/10GB : AGM statement August 2020
PU
GB : GBG Invests in CredoLab

08/20/2020 | 05:27am EDT

Published: Thursday August 20, 2020

GBG Invests in CredoLab

GBG, the global identity data intelligence specialist, is pleased to announce that it has led the US$ 7 million Series A investment round in CredoLab, the leading developer of bank-grade digital risk scorecards.

Established in Singapore in 2016, CredoLab is on a mission to make credit available to all. It has powered over US$ 2 billion in loans to date using cutting edge technology to analyse over 1 trillion data points across 21 countries. CredoLab develops digital scorecards for any business that needs to make better risk decisions such as banks, lenders, e-commerce, travel, ride hailing, e-wallets, insurance and retail companies from the best alternative data source: privacy-consented and permissioned, smartphone and web behavioural data.

Built on over 22 million credit applications across more than 70 lending partners, CredoLab's artificial intelligence based algorithm crunches millions of features to find the most predictive micro-behavioural patterns, before converting them into risk scores. Matching the customer's device patterns to these scores enables any business to make the most granular risk assessments possible of their prospective customers, even in the absence of credit bureau scores.

CredoLab also addresses the lack of predictive data for underwriting and fraud detection purposes in emerging and developed countries alike. Supported by the increasing penetration of smartphones and the ongoing shift from physical transactions to digital ones, CredoLab provides a behavioural risk score built on data that supplements existing credit risk models to facilitate the approval of 'thin file' customers including millennials, small business owners, new-to-credit and new-to-bank individuals. To date, CredoLab has maintained its predictive power even in the presence of payment holidays.

As previously announced, GBG has entered into a commercial partnership with CredoLab to accelerate its delivery of customer solutions by leveraging GBG's Instinct digital risk management and intelligence platform. With GBG Instinct, banks, lenders, and mobile wallets can leverage an orchestration layer to perform multiple data callouts including to CredoLab's cloud service. The partnership has already seen an uplift in digital scorecard predictiveness by up to 40%, a drop in cost of risk by up to 22% and an increase in approval rates of up to 32%.The partnership forms part of GBG's continued commitment to offering end-to-end digital fraud and compliance solutions for any business looking to onboard and transact with their customers quickly, safely, and securely.

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:26:05 UTC
