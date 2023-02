GB Group PLC - Chester, England-based digital location and identity specialist - Chair Richard Longdon buys 29,876 shares at 333.37 pence each, worth GBP99,598, in London on Tuesday. Longdon has been chair since September, and the purchase is his only holding.

Current stock price: 323.35 pence

12-month change: down 44%

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

