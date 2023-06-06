Advanced search
    GBH   ZW0009012049

GB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GBH)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
4.000 ZWL    0.00%
Gb : June 06, 20232023 AGM Notice
PU
2022Gb : HY22 Results & Audit Review
PU
2022GB HOLDINGS LIMITED : 1st-half-year results
CO
GB : June 06, 20232023 AGM Notice

06/06/2023
Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting of members of GB Holdings Limited will be held in the Cernol Chemicals Boardroom, 111 Dagenham Road, Willowvale, Harare on Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 11.30 hours. The Agenda of the meeting:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. To receive, consider and adopt The Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the reports of Directors and Auditors thereon. NB: The full annual report can be viewed online on www.gbholdings.co.zw.
  2. To elect directors of the Company as required by section of the Companies & Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
    1. Mr. C. C.Dzumbunu , retires by rotation in terms of Article 95 of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible, offers himself for re- election.
    2. Dr. I. Murefu retires by rotation in terms of Article 95 of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible, offers himself for re-election.
  4. To approve the remuneration of the Directors for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  5. To approve the remuneration of the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  6. To appoint Auditors for the current year. Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe, have been external auditors for the company for 1 year and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint any person or persons to attend, speak and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

Proxy forms must be received at the registered office of the Company or be lodged with the Transfer Secretaries, First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited, 1 Armagh Avenue, Eastlea, P.O Box 11, Harare, not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

By Order of the Board

  1. Munyanyi Company Secretary 111 Dagenham Road Willowvale
    Harare
    27 May 2023

GB Holdings Limited Annual Report 2022

Page | 37

Disclaimer

GB Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
